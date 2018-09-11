New school promised

A NEW junior secondary school will be built on Phillip Island.

Both the State Government and the Opposition have committed to the school.

The government’s election promise came last Friday, with a total of $24.7 million promised, which would build the new campus and a new gymnasium for Cowes Primary School. The Coalition promised $25 million yesterday (Monday).

Friday’s announcement was made by Premier Daniel Andrews, and Deputy Premier and Minister for Education James Merlino.

Wonthaggi Secondary College principal Darren Parker was thrilled and said the school would support a campus on Phillip Island. It is uncertain whether the school will be a new campus of Wonthaggi Secondary College.

“The new campus would reduce travel time to our junior campus, particularly for those students coming to us from beyond Anderson. We believe Wonthaggi Secondary College could support this campus in a practical and meaningful way,” he said.

“It would be a fantastic opportunity for us to be flexible with where we appoint our teaching staff and would ultimately feed into our new sensational senior campus facility.”

Wonthaggi Secondary College is anticipating 750 students at its junior campus in 2019, with 1400 across the entire school. The new campus would ease some of the pressure on the Dudley campus and would be closer to home for students living in Phillip Island, San Remo, Coronet Bay, Corinella and Grantville.

“Having 1400 students across three campuses would allow us to have the numbers to run significant programs without losing sight of individual needs,” Mr Parker said.

Mr Parker said San Remo or Newhaven would be an ideal location for the new campus to increase convenience for students from the Waterline area. The Victorian School Building Authority and the community would be consulted before a site was chosen.

Bass MP Brian Paynter said, “The funding for this new school campus is a massive boost for local education so I will ensure we get it right. I’ve been working hard with local families to provide better education opportunities, including arguing the case for a new Wonthaggi secondary school.” The Coalition also promised to build a new indoor facility at Cowes Primary School.