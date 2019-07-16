Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 | Posted by

New talent benefits clients

EXPANDING TEAM: Rohan McRae welcomes Nicky Renden and Damien Minogue to the Elders team in South Gippsland.

ELDERS has long been an established name in South Gippsland’s livestock and real estate scene.

Now the team is growing, with branch manager Rohan McRae welcoming Nicky Renden and Damien Minogue to the Leongatha and Korumburra branches.

Damien comes to Elders with 30 years’ experience in the industry, and will come as a senior auctioneer and an understanding of livestock and real estate.

Nicky joins the livestock team.

Elders offers expertise in livestock, real estate, insurance, financial planning, finance and farm supplies.

If you would like to contact Damien for a livestock or real estate enquiry, he can be reached on 0427 507 369.

