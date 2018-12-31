New wheels for first aid crew
Nice vehicle: posing with the new vehicle are members of Venus Bay Community Emergency Response Team, Anne McIntyre (more than 10 years service), Tom Ohia (six years service), Gayle Rodgers (two years service), Theo Allan (two years service) and Michelle Ford (five years service).
