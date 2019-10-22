Newhaven College parties in style to celebrate 40 years

NEWHAVEN College celebrated 40 years of excellence in education in style at the glamorous 40th Anniversary Ball held at the RACV Inverloch Resort.

Parents, staff, alumni, board members and many with connections to the college’s early history enjoyed a fabulous evening to mark this significant occasion for Newhaven College.

Dynamic entertainer Paris Zachariou led his band, Paris and Co, to bring the evening to life and keep the dance floor full while a roving photographer captured all the action.

Giant screens displayed the photos which added to the party atmosphere.

College Principal Gea Lovell praised the group of parents who created such a beautiful and fitting event.

“I thank and congratulate Steph Thornborrow, for her amazing organisation and her many hours of hard work to ensure that our 40th Anniversary Ball was a great success,” she said.

“Steph spent many hours ensuring that all was in readiness…and also produced a historic video which was launched on the night.

“My sincere thanks to Clare Thompson for supporting Steph…I also thank Elise Mineo for spending many hours with Steph and Clare, in setting up the formal function room to ensure it reflected a great sense of occasion. To our sponsors, donors and all attendees, I also extend a very special thanks. It really was a superb evening.”