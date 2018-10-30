Newhaven’s new $7M gym a game-changer

SPRING boarding the exciting new sports hub at Phillip Island’s Newhaven College is the state of the art $7 million plus gymnasium that is nearing completion and should be finished by Christmas.

The gymnasium will be the perfect gift for the college community starting back in January 2019 and with the crack team of award winning architects and builders another dream development is being established at the college that will foster the region’s sporting talents.

A Federal Government BGA (Block Grant Authority) for $1.75 million helped kickstart the gymnasium with the rest being funded by the school via a construction loan.

Construction started in early December 2018 and college principal Gea Lovell has praised the outstanding work of award winning Hayball Architects, in particular lead architect Owen West, project managers Paris Murphy and Laura Ulph and Wonthaggi’s DAS Constructions Dale Sartori and the 100 or so contractors and workers-mostly locals-on site most days.

DAS Constructions has built most of the Newhaven College new school buildings, winning awards for each project it has completed at the school.

Mrs Lovell said the contractors are local, as that is the school’s and the builder’s preference.

“The work of every subcontractor and of the DAS team is nothing short of exceptional,” she said.

This awe-inspiring gymnasium not only features a lofty curved wall that towers above and wraps around the massive structure but also provides wind protection to the seated area at the front of the building and the oval.

Inside there is a sizable stadium space for, two timber, sprung floored netball/basketball courts, this space can also be divided if necessary, massive drop down screen for displays, state of the art sound system and an environmentally friendly passive heating and cooling system, storage areas, large girls, boys and disabled shower, toilet and change room facilities, classroom, weights room, first aid room and sick bay.

Towards the front of the building looking out through big glass doors to a paved undercover gathering area featuring outside seating, with views out to the main oval and sports pavilion is a spacious PE staff room and reception.

Mrs Lovell said the gymnasium will be predominantly used for physical education, sport and health programs.

“The facility with its sprung floor will also be used for a variety of activities, lunch time clubs and the associated class rooms could be utilised for passive activity but at times major functions will also be able to be set up,” she said.

As to future additions to the sports precinct and Mrs Lovell said the college is currently conducting a feasibly study for a pool and will soon go out to tender for the hockey/tennis field and soccer pitch.

“This facility brings a much needed resource to the college and once the playing fields are completed next year, Newhaven College will also offer a dedicated sports precinct,” she said.

“The students are already planning for its use outside of regular class time, where they hope to be able to engage in sport training sessions, use the weights facility and become involved in strength and conditioning coaching.”

Construction of the gymnasium is set to be wrapped up by December 2018 and Mrs Lovell envisages full occupancy will be available by mid January 2019.

With the college sports precinct well on the way Mrs Lovell said, “The school is currently conducting financial and feasibility studies for a number of new facilities which include a swimming pool, music centre and performing arts wing.

“Other works that need to occur relate to regular maintenance of our older facilities, and the Year 9 campus will be our main focus for an upgrade over the coming months, and the external pavilion will also be given some much needed care,” she said.

“We are also looking at our play facilities. A project close to my heart will be the development of the Boys Home Road Boulevard, which is the pedestrian walkway between the Senior School and the Specialist Wing.

“The aim is to make this a sheltered shared space where the students can gather, and at times be entertained by one of our many music ensembles.”