Posted by brad

Nics McKenzie wins ladies bowls championship

STAR PLAYER: Nics McKenzie (Fish Creek), winner of the SGBD Champion of Champion at Inverloch, is joined by runner-up, Robyn Dennis (San Remo), marker Anne Tschiderer (far left) and match umpire Lorraine Dowson (far right).

THE Inverloch Bowling Club hosted the Champion of Champions Ladies knock-out Singles Championship for the South Gippsland Bowls Division on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 7 and 8.

All of the division’s club champions were eligible to compete for the right to represent South Gippsland in the quest to further represent the Strzelecki Region against West Gippsland.

The preliminary finals on the Wednesday saw Nics McKenzie (Fish Creek) come up against Janis Parks (Inverloch) and in the other match, Robyn Dennis (San Remo) met Ann Plowman (Mirboo North).

The final between Nics and Janis was a dour struggle with neither really getting an upper hand. The match was in the balance, 24/23 in favour of Nics who kept her cool and took the final end by two shots, and moved into the final with a three shot win over Janis, 26/23.

The second preliminary final also provided wonderful competition. Robyn took the match by seven shots, 25/18 to move into the final.

In the final, Nics got away to a great start, leading 11/0 after just four ends. After 10 ends, Robyn had reduced Nics’ lead to eight shots.

The next six ends saw a shot for shot struggle between the pair; the 16th end had Nics leading by seven shots (19/12) and it appeared Robyn was on the move, however Nics took control, outscoring Robyn over the next five ends 6/1 to ultimately take the match 25/13 and the honour of representing South Gippsland at a later date against the West Gippsland Champion of Champions winner for the right to represent the Strzelecki Region in the Bowls Victoria, Ladies Champion of Champions competition for 2019-20.