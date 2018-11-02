Posted by brad

Nigel turns down councillor offer

YET another countback will be held on Monday to find a new councillor for South Gippsland Shire Council.

Nigel Hutchinson-Brooks, a former mayor and councillor, won the countback on Wednesday to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Meg Edwards.

But Mr Hutchinson-Brooks, of Ruby, has just announced he will not take up the role to fill the vacancy for Tarwin Valley ward.

He said he is unable to work with some of the current councillors and work commitments also prevent him from accepting.

This is his statement:

“It is with regret we recently heard of the resignation of two outstanding councillors, Maxine Kiel and Meg Edwards, due to continued inappropriate behaviour by some of the present councillors.

“This poor behaviour towards these two councillors did not just happen directly to them in the council chamber, but verbally elsewhere and by email and phone calls to them, as well as to people in their own communities, which I know of first hand.

“Those councillors responsible for the loss of public confidence in this council are incapable of heeding the words of Robert Burns, ‘I wish the gods the gift would give us, To see ourselves as others see us’.

“This denigration and manipulation to community groups (for which I have documentary evidence) is the mark of cowardly behaviour by people who demonstrate a lack of maturity.

“Unfortunately, it is these individuals who are incapable of understanding the affect on others of their arrogant, egotistical behaviour and self interest.

“None of this is fake news, nor has it been broadcast by anyone outside the councillor group. Some of the councillors are solely responsible for these issues being in the public domain.

“Through my own business and community group contacts throughout the shire, it is clear that a very large proportion of our population are aware of, and are appalled by, the dysfunction of this particular council, and believe it should be dismissed.

“As a former mayor of this great shire, it hurts me enormously to say that I have to agree with this popular view, even though it may affect the few good councillors.

“Having served on three councils where everyone respected and supported each other, even though they might disagree on particular issues, I know how effective a good council can be. This council is not.

“While I am honoured to have been ‘next in line’ after the count back of Meg Edwards’ preferences, I cannot work with some councillors for whom I have lost respect.

“This, together with a full business schedule at present, means that I am unwilling and unable to take up the position of councillor with the present South Gippsland Shire Council at this point in time.”