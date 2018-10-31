Wednesday, October 31st, 2018 | Posted by

Nigel wins but will he accept?

NIGEL Hutchinson-Brooks will decide within 48 hours if he wishes to become a councillor with South Gippsland Shire Council.
The Ruby resident, who is a former councillor and mayor, won this afternoon’s countback to fill the vacancy for Tarwin Valley ward created by the resignation of Meg Edwards, effective from yesterday.

He was absent from the vote in the council chamber in Leongatha, but was contacted by the Victorian Electoral Commission by phone. His response: he would think about the offer and respond within the 48 hours timeframe he is permitted to contemplate his future.

 

Will he, won’t he?: Nigel Hutchinson-Brooks has 48 hours in which to decide if he wants to be a councillor with South Gippsland Shire Council.

 

