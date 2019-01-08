Tuesday, January 8th, 2019 | Posted by

Nippers crowd First Surf

THE Cape Paterson Surf Life Saving Club nippers season is off to a roaring start, setting another record turnout of new members this year, tipping the 200 mark of pink rashies on First Surf.
This season 212 registered nippers are braving the weather and waves to enjoy some camaraderie while learning beach safety should they decide to pursue life saver qualifications in the future.
The Cape Paterson Surf Life Saving Clubhouse was demolished in late November, to make way for brand new facilities expected to be delivered late this year.
In the meantime, all essential equipment is being stored in two shipping containers near the top of the stairs leading down to First Surf Beach.
Club president Dean Manns said he was incredibly proud of the effort all the members are making to keep the club operating under challenging conditions and was impressed with the continued turnout of nippers on the beach.
“I expected numbers to be down on nipper registrations this year but it’s as high as it’s ever been. Our Bronze camp to train upcoming lifesavers is at maximum capacity as well,” he said.
“It just goes to show that it is the hard work of the community that makes our club able to offer patrols on First Surf, train up and coming life savers and give young people beach safety skills.
“Our biggest challenge has been not having any power outlets to charge our radios. We have been relying on charging them up at someone’s house which is a logistical challenge but hopefully just for a short time.”

Beach ready: Qualified life saver on patrol at First Surf beach, Cape Paterson, Reuben Crawford-Rust and under 6s nippers Jude Wickham, MacKenzie Birt and under 13s nipper Cormac Hays.

