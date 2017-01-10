Nippers take next steps

INVERLOCH Surf Life Saving Club has successfully finished another training program that was held in conjunction with its Nipper Program.

The Surf Rescue Certificate (SRC) is for candidates over the age of 13 and is the next stepping stone for Nippers to take in their lifesaving program.

“The 22 candidates have all come through the Nipper ranks and it has been particululary rewarding seeing how they have grown and developed over the past seasons. I have enjoyed the nine sessions where we taught both theory in a class environment and practical sessions in the water. We were fortunate with the weather and we experienced a range of wave conditions and water currents which kept the candidates challenged,” trainer Emily Monacella said.

The candidates were assessed on the final day of the program for competency in first aid, resuscitation techniques, radio operations, water rescues including a tube and board rescue.

Whilst the SRC members are unable to perform a rescue until they gain their Bronze Medallion at 15 years of age, they are members of the volunteer patrol group.

Their patrol captains and fellow members will guide them along as they gain valuable understanding and experience of watching over the safety of the public as they swim at the Inverloch Surf Beach.