Posted by brad

North meets south for dairy discussion

THE Biogipps Discussion Group recently hosted a group of dairy farmers from northern Victoria during one of its regular meetings.

Krowera farmers Sean and Lisa Monson were the host farmers, welcoming the Murray Dairy region farmers on an unseasonably wet and windy summer’s day.

The Murray Dairy farmers were keen to come down and see what their southern counterparts were doing in the space of soil health.

Fourteen farm businesses are involved in the Biogipps group, which was formed to share sustainable and innovative farming ideas.

Supported by GippsDairy, the group is designed to help farmers build robust and resilient farming businesses in Gippsland.

Koonwarra dairy farmer Shawn Hollingworth said he and his fellow members were looking to build the long-term health of their farms and animals.

“We focus on healthy soils, healthy grass and healthy cows,” he said.