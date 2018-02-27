Tuesday, February 27th, 2018 | Posted by

North meets south for dairy discussion

THE Biogipps Discussion Group recently hosted a group of dairy farmers from northern Victoria during one of its regular meetings.

Krowera farmers Sean and Lisa Monson were the host farmers, welcoming the Murray Dairy region farmers on an unseasonably wet and windy summer’s day.

The Murray Dairy farmers were keen to come down and see what their southern counterparts were doing in the space of soil health.

Fourteen farm businesses are involved in the Biogipps group, which was formed to share sustainable and innovative farming ideas.

Supported by GippsDairy, the group is designed to help farmers build robust and resilient farming businesses in Gippsland.

Koonwarra dairy farmer Shawn Hollingworth said he and his fellow members were looking to build the long-term health of their farms and animals.

“We focus on healthy soils, healthy grass and healthy cows,” he said.

 

 

 

Much in common: Murray Dairy regional extension officer Lisa Birrell chats with Claude Giorlando from Hallston and Cobram’s Giorgio De Palma at Krowera.

Sharing ideas: Koonwarra dairy farmer Shawn Hollingworth (centre) with Cobram farmer Joe Lenssen and Chris Hibberson from Yarroweyah during the Biogipps discussion group event at Krowera.

Family time: Strathmerton’s Andrew Wilson (left) was especially welcome at the Krowera farm of his sister Lisa Monson and her husband Sean.

Offering insight: Gayle and Laurie Clark from Katandra West learnt about the Biogipps Discussion Group from Meeniyan’s Daniel Costanzo and Rob Kelly at the Krowera event.

