Numbers and prices lift

By South Gippsland Stock Agents Association
A TOTAL yarding of 2500 head came forward consisting of 1800 steers, 550 heifers and 150 cows and calves and springers in a mixed quality yarding.
Cattle were consigned from the local area and once again many came forward from the East Gippsland district due to the failing season in that part of the world.
All of the regular feedlot buyers and local buyers were all operating and  keen to get a share of the cattle .
With significant price improvements  in the fat markets across all states over the past week or so has now  followed across to the store markets with prices  being fully firm to $50 a head dearer with some isolated sales $100 to $150 dearer than 2 weeks ago.
Thursday, October 25
Steers: V. Walsh, 10 Angus, 2yo, 551kg, $2.75, $1520; 10 Angus, 2yo, 531kg, $2.74, $1460. J. & J. Embling, 10 Hfd, 2yo, 545kg, $2.83, $1540. Pearson Beef, 90 HH/SH x, 2yo, 460kg, $2.60, $1188. M.W. & G. Cleeland, 10 Angus,18-20mth, 495kg, $3.15, $1560. A.I. Jelbart, 18 Angus, 18-20mth, 479kg, $3.11, $1490; 15 Angus,18-20mth, 439kg, $3.09, $1360. R.E. Farmer, 12 Angus, 16-18mth, 490kg, $3.08, $1510. Northside Past, 14 Angus, 16-18mth, 465kg, $3.13, $1460; 17 Angus, 16-18mth, 431kg, $3.07, $1325. Kennington Park, 21 Angus, 18mth, 464kg, $3.28, $1520. JJF Holding, 10 Angus, 16-18mth, 463kg, $2.91, $1350. Hubbert & Mountford, 18 Angus. 16-18mth, 414kg, $2.92, $1210. R. & G. & S. & M. Dakin, 4 Char x, 14-16mth, 448kg, $2.79, $1250; 8 Angus, 14-16mth, 414kg, $2.92, $1210. S. & V. Collins, 7 Limo x, 14mth, 400kg, $2.90, $1160. G. & B. Morrison, 13 Angus, 12-13mth, 413kg, $3.36, $1390; 13 Angus, 12-13mth, 360kg, $3.33, $1200. O’Loughlin Past, 19 Angus, 12-13mth, 378kg, $3.09, $1170; 18 Angus, 12-13mth, 358kg, $3.01, $1080. Netherwood Pastoral, 10 Angus, 12-13mth, 369kg, $3.06, $1130. M. & J. Elliot, 45 Angus, 12mth, 345kg, $3.04, $1050. Merlewood Angus, 24 Angus, 10-12mth, 292kg, $3.66, $1070. A. & J. Gerrand, 14 Angus, 12mth, 305kg, $3.28, $1000; 18 Angus, 12mth, 258kg, $3.41, $880. G. & L. Anthony, 10 Hfd, 12-13mth, 413kg, $3.12, $1290; 20 Hereford, 12-13mth, 379kg, $3.13, $1190. N.R. & K.D. Hansford, 16 Hereford, 12-13mth, 361kg, $3.21, $1160. R. & J. Trease, 14 Hereford, 12-13mth, 334kg, $3.02, $1010. W. Somerville, 19 Hereford, 12mth, 288kg, $3.09, $890. Hengstberger & Lloyd, 16 Friesian, 16-18mth, 415kg, $1.95, $810. Alira Rise, 6 Friesian, 16-18mth, 434kg, $2.09, $910; 11 Friesian, 16-18mth, 376kg, $2.07, $780.
Heifers: M.W. & G. Cleeland, 11 Angus, 18mth, 440kg, $2.61, $1150. Pro Viticulture,15 Charolais, 15mth, 345kg, $2.98, $1030. Bulleondurra, 16 Hereford, 18mth, 411kg, $2.26, $930; 15 Ang & BB x, 18mth, 393kg, $2.44, $960; 12 Ang & BB x, 18mth, 366kg, $2.51, $920. A. Wilkin, 8 M/Grey, 18mth, 363kg, $2.49, $905; 7 M/Grey, 14mth, 338kg, $2.42, $820. B. Hinson 12 Blonde x, 14mth, 300kg, $2.73, $820.
Cow & Calf: G.I. & C.M. Hosking, 68×68 Angus, 3-4 week CAF top $1375) av $1119. H. Perez, 14×14 Angus, 4 week CAF, $1060.

 

Success: Ralph Hubbert of Foster sold 18 black Angus steers, two years old, at the VLE store sale last Thursday, October 25. He made $1210 per head on the day, averaging 414kg, taking home $292/kg. He was pleased with the result noting improved prices due to recent rain.

Excellent day: stud principal Anne Marie Barrow of Merlewood Angus, middle, with satisfied buyers and brothers Arthur and Ian Baillie of Tyers, at the VLE store sale last Thursday, October 25. The Mirboo North local fetched $1060 per head, averaging 292kg, taking home a healthy $360/kg for the day. She sold black Angus yearling steers, noting it was just a matter of time to sell. The Baillie brothers were impressed with their purity.

