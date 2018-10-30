Posted by brad

Numbers and prices lift

By South Gippsland Stock Agents Association

A TOTAL yarding of 2500 head came forward consisting of 1800 steers, 550 heifers and 150 cows and calves and springers in a mixed quality yarding.

Cattle were consigned from the local area and once again many came forward from the East Gippsland district due to the failing season in that part of the world.

All of the regular feedlot buyers and local buyers were all operating and keen to get a share of the cattle .

With significant price improvements in the fat markets across all states over the past week or so has now followed across to the store markets with prices being fully firm to $50 a head dearer with some isolated sales $100 to $150 dearer than 2 weeks ago.

Thursday, October 25

Steers: V. Walsh, 10 Angus, 2yo, 551kg, $2.75, $1520; 10 Angus, 2yo, 531kg, $2.74, $1460. J. & J. Embling, 10 Hfd, 2yo, 545kg, $2.83, $1540. Pearson Beef, 90 HH/SH x, 2yo, 460kg, $2.60, $1188. M.W. & G. Cleeland, 10 Angus,18-20mth, 495kg, $3.15, $1560. A.I. Jelbart, 18 Angus, 18-20mth, 479kg, $3.11, $1490; 15 Angus,18-20mth, 439kg, $3.09, $1360. R.E. Farmer, 12 Angus, 16-18mth, 490kg, $3.08, $1510. Northside Past, 14 Angus, 16-18mth, 465kg, $3.13, $1460; 17 Angus, 16-18mth, 431kg, $3.07, $1325. Kennington Park, 21 Angus, 18mth, 464kg, $3.28, $1520. JJF Holding, 10 Angus, 16-18mth, 463kg, $2.91, $1350. Hubbert & Mountford, 18 Angus. 16-18mth, 414kg, $2.92, $1210. R. & G. & S. & M. Dakin, 4 Char x, 14-16mth, 448kg, $2.79, $1250; 8 Angus, 14-16mth, 414kg, $2.92, $1210. S. & V. Collins, 7 Limo x, 14mth, 400kg, $2.90, $1160. G. & B. Morrison, 13 Angus, 12-13mth, 413kg, $3.36, $1390; 13 Angus, 12-13mth, 360kg, $3.33, $1200. O’Loughlin Past, 19 Angus, 12-13mth, 378kg, $3.09, $1170; 18 Angus, 12-13mth, 358kg, $3.01, $1080. Netherwood Pastoral, 10 Angus, 12-13mth, 369kg, $3.06, $1130. M. & J. Elliot, 45 Angus, 12mth, 345kg, $3.04, $1050. Merlewood Angus, 24 Angus, 10-12mth, 292kg, $3.66, $1070. A. & J. Gerrand, 14 Angus, 12mth, 305kg, $3.28, $1000; 18 Angus, 12mth, 258kg, $3.41, $880. G. & L. Anthony, 10 Hfd, 12-13mth, 413kg, $3.12, $1290; 20 Hereford, 12-13mth, 379kg, $3.13, $1190. N.R. & K.D. Hansford, 16 Hereford, 12-13mth, 361kg, $3.21, $1160. R. & J. Trease, 14 Hereford, 12-13mth, 334kg, $3.02, $1010. W. Somerville, 19 Hereford, 12mth, 288kg, $3.09, $890. Hengstberger & Lloyd, 16 Friesian, 16-18mth, 415kg, $1.95, $810. Alira Rise, 6 Friesian, 16-18mth, 434kg, $2.09, $910; 11 Friesian, 16-18mth, 376kg, $2.07, $780.

Heifers: M.W. & G. Cleeland, 11 Angus, 18mth, 440kg, $2.61, $1150. Pro Viticulture,15 Charolais, 15mth, 345kg, $2.98, $1030. Bulleondurra, 16 Hereford, 18mth, 411kg, $2.26, $930; 15 Ang & BB x, 18mth, 393kg, $2.44, $960; 12 Ang & BB x, 18mth, 366kg, $2.51, $920. A. Wilkin, 8 M/Grey, 18mth, 363kg, $2.49, $905; 7 M/Grey, 14mth, 338kg, $2.42, $820. B. Hinson 12 Blonde x, 14mth, 300kg, $2.73, $820.

Cow & Calf: G.I. & C.M. Hosking, 68×68 Angus, 3-4 week CAF top $1375) av $1119. H. Perez, 14×14 Angus, 4 week CAF, $1060.