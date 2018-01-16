Nursery’s future secure

THE vision of long term Phillip Island resident Barb Martin to establish, preserve and defend Phillip Island’s indigenous plant and wildlife habitat will live on.

Phillip Island Nature Parks recently announced it would continue the operations of the Barb Martin Bushbank, named in her honour.

Almost 20 years after the not for profit native plant nursery was established in 1998, the Bushbank committee identified that to remain viable and achieve the organisation’s goals, it needed to investigate alternatives to its existing operating model.

“With a shared vision of conserving and enhancing the natural environment, as well as operating within the framework of a not for profit business model, the Phillip Island Nature Parks was a logical choice, so the committee unanimously agreed to approach the Nature Parks board with a proposal to manage the nursery,” Anne Davie, Bushbank president said.

“We were delighted when the board met just before Christmas and endorsed the transitioning of the management of the Bushbank to the Nature Parks.”

The Bushbank will retain the Barb Martin name, and the Nature Parks will continue to promote and make available local, indigenous plants to local community conservation groups and the public.

The Nature Parks will work with a working group from the Bushbank to ensure all existing plant commitments are met, and there is a smooth transition between the two organisations.