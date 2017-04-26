Nurse’s story moves Inverloch
THE terrors endured by Australian nurse Vivian Bullwinkel at the hands of the Japanese during World War Two were shared at Inverloch’s Anzac Day service last Tuesday (April 25).
Guest speaker Tessa Sydenham of Inverloch spoke about Sister Bullwinkel surviving a massacre of nurses in the sea off Banka Island in 1942. Despite being shot, she hid on the island before surrendering to the Japanese. She survived the war and later told of the events on the island’s Radji Beach.
Reading Sister Bullwinkel’s diary, Tessa, a Wonthaggi Secondary College student, said, “I told myself that I had to survive, and that I had to tell my story, for without me, my friends would be forgotten, and just another wartime statistic.”
Simone van Gaalen of The Wonthaggi Salvation Army gave a stirring rendition of Amazing Grace, joined by pianist Shirley Burchett, and We’ll Meet Again.
The service featured performances by Wonthaggi U3A choir, and singing of The Last Anzac by Inverloch-Kongwak Primary School choir. School captains Abbey Dwyer and Sebastian Toomey read The Anzac Requiem.
The crowd watched veterans, scouts, emergency services personnel and a catafalque party from HMAS Cerberus march down A’Beckett Street to the cenotaph, decorated with poppies by the Inverloch community.
Navy veteran bugler Eric Cross play The Last Post, and the national anthems of New Zealand and Australia were sung.
The crowd later joined members of the Inverloch RSL Sub-branch, who organised the service, at the RSL clubrooms for lunch and frivolities.
Parliamentary representation: Olivia Giles, standing in for Bass MLA Brian Paynter, lays a wreath.
Community spirit: Inverloch residents made poppies to decorate the town’s cenotaph, with help from Lyn Shaw and the Inverloch Men’s Shed.
Young remember: Inverloch-Kongwak Primary School captains Abbey Dwyer and Sebastian Toomey pay their respects.
Vital service: Inverloch Surf Life Saving Club volunteers David Morris (left) and Reid Jones lay a wreath.
Community service: Inverloch Lions Club’s Dawn Rasmussen pays her respects.
Pausing to reflect: Bass Coast Shire Councillor Julian Brown laid a wreath on behalf of council.
Stirring sound: Navy veteran Eric Cross played The Last Post at Inverloch’s Anzac Day service. He is before the cenotaph covered in poppies made by the Inverloch community.
Official party: officers from HMAS Cerberus march in Inverloch’s Anzac Day event.
Making the day: musicians add character to Inverloch’s Anzac Day march last Tuesday, April 25.
In uniform: Inverloch Scouts joined Inverloch’s Anzac Day march last Tuesday, April 25.
Emergency response: Inverloch CFA’s Kim and Allan Williamson take part in Inverloch’s Anzac Day march last Tuesday, April 25.
Standing out: Inverloch State Emergency Service members take part in Inverloch’s Anzac Day march last Tuesday, April 25.
Official parade: veterans and RSL members take part in Inverloch’s Anzac Day march last Tuesday, April 25.
Young connection: students of Inverloch-Kongwak Primary School sung The Last Anzac at Inverloch’s Anzac Day service.
Moving moment: guest speaker Tessa Sydenham and Inverloch RSL secretary Bob Lambie among the display honouring Australian nurse Vivian Bullwinkel, who survived a massacre by the Japanese. Tessa spoke about Sister Bullwinkel’s experience at Inverloch’s Anzac Day service.
