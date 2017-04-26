Posted by brad

Nurse’s story moves Inverloch

THE terrors endured by Australian nurse Vivian Bullwinkel at the hands of the Japanese during World War Two were shared at Inverloch’s Anzac Day service last Tuesday (April 25).

Guest speaker Tessa Sydenham of Inverloch spoke about Sister Bullwinkel surviving a massacre of nurses in the sea off Banka Island in 1942. Despite being shot, she hid on the island before surrendering to the Japanese. She survived the war and later told of the events on the island’s Radji Beach.

Reading Sister Bullwinkel’s diary, Tessa, a Wonthaggi Secondary College student, said, “I told myself that I had to survive, and that I had to tell my story, for without me, my friends would be forgotten, and just another wartime statistic.”

Simone van Gaalen of The Wonthaggi Salvation Army gave a stirring rendition of Amazing Grace, joined by pianist Shirley Burchett, and We’ll Meet Again.

The service featured performances by Wonthaggi U3A choir, and singing of The Last Anzac by Inverloch-Kongwak Primary School choir. School captains Abbey Dwyer and Sebastian Toomey read The Anzac Requiem.

The crowd watched veterans, scouts, emergency services personnel and a catafalque party from HMAS Cerberus march down A’Beckett Street to the cenotaph, decorated with poppies by the Inverloch community.

Navy veteran bugler Eric Cross play The Last Post, and the national anthems of New Zealand and Australia were sung.

The crowd later joined members of the Inverloch RSL Sub-branch, who organised the service, at the RSL clubrooms for lunch and frivolities.