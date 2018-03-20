O’Brien promoted to Shadow Minister

GIPPSLAND South MLA Danny O’Brien is committed to engaging more local young people in sport.

Mr O’Brien was promoted to the Victorian Shadow Cabinet as the Shadow Minister for Sport, Veterans and Gaming and Liquor Regulation.

“This portfolio is a big part of the Gippsland community,” he said.

“I think we want to see the same level of support for our community sport as there is for elites. We want to see more people getting out there and being involved in sports.”

When asked about the decline in numbers at local footy clubs, Mr O’Brien said it was multifaceted issue.

“This can be the case in small towns where there are big farms with small families. However, we do want to continue to attract people to community sport rather than sitting at home,” he said.

Mr O’Brien said he would be looking into new strategies to encourage people to stay active and praised the success of women’s football.

As for veterans’ affairs, Mr O’Brien said he would work to make sure the government was doing as much as it can to support veterans’ needs.

“Our RSLs do a fantastic job supporting our veterans, while hostels act as a social and economic hub in many of our communities,” he said.

On the topic of gaming and liquor regulation, Mr O’Brien said it was an economic activity that presented its own challenges.

“It will always be there and it is the role of the government to provide support for problem gambling,” he said.

“Plenty of people like to have a go on the pokies and usually that’s just a bit of fun with no effect. However, it can be harmful. South Gippsland Shire is not immune. It’s a problem right through the community.

“It will be important too, to ensure a strong framework for the liquor and gaming sector that is well regulated and minimises harm.”