Offers please VCE graduates

AFTER sweating out the summer in anticipation, thousands of university hopefuls found out on Wednesday whether they had been accepted into the course of their preference.

Former Leongatha Secondary College student Ash McDonald got into Psychological Science at La Trobe University and is hoping to live on campus.

Victorian Tertiary Admissions Centre offered 129 year 12 students this course on Wednesday, one of those students being Ash.

“I reckon my Mum was happier than I was, she was so excited.” she said.

Ash felt more than pleased about her University offer and is eager to begin her studies at La Trobe University.

Alyshia Zotti a former Leongatha Secondary College student got into Nursing at Monash University in Clayton.

She plans on moving down to Pakenham to live with her Aunty who happens to be a nurse.

“I’m so stoked, I didn’t think I’d get into Clayton.” she said.

Relieved, Alyshia will be commencing her course at the beginning of this year.

Former Newhaven College student Jessie Van Hammond got into Bio Medicine at Melbourne University and will be moving to North Melbourne to live in a studio apartment.

Michael Callan a former Newhaven College student got into Jazz and Improvisation at the Victorian College of Arts, Melbourne University and will be moving into a share house with friends.

“I’m glad I can pursue my passion.” he said.

Bernadette Fitzgerald from Mary Mackillop Catholic Regional College got into a Physiotherapy course at Monash University on the Peninsula.

The Physiotherapy course accepted a total of 84 year 12 students across Victoria and Bernadette was one of them.

Matilda McNeil from Mary MacKillop got into Law Global Studies at Monash University in Clayton.

She will be moving to Camberwell to stay in an apartment there.

Also a Mary MacKillop student Georgia Deenen got into Nursing at Deakin Burwood and is planning on living on residence at the University.

There were 198 offers emailed out on Wednesday for nursing at Deakin University and Georgia received one.

Students wanting a place at nursing courses at Deakin or Australian Catholic University needed an ATAR more than 10 points higher than the cut-off three years ago to be guaranteed a spot.

“I’m just really happy and relieved.” She said.

Korumburra Secondary College 2016 dux Rebecca Moon was in Italy when university offers were released on Wednesday morning, having begun a well deserved trip overseas after all of her hard-work in year 12.

“A bit late to the party due to time zones, but I woke up to find out I’ve been accepted into my first preference, Melbourne Uni, Bachelor of Arts. Even though I’m deferring I’m still over the moon,” Ms Moon said.

Ms Moon plans to begin her chosen course of a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Melbourne mid-semester this year after a six month deferral.

She will also be assisted with the move to Melbourne with a $2500 relocation allowance as part of the Kwong Lee Dow Young Scholars Programme.

The clearly in ATAR for the Bachelor of Arts at the University of Melbourne was 89.30 this year.

Ms Moon also joins the 2817 other students who chose the course as their first preference, making it the most sought after course this year.