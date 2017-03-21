Old fashioned fun

THE annual Korumburra Working Horse and Tractor Rally was held at Nyora on the weekend and gave people an opportunity to experience living history.

People could see Clydesdales performing farm work, the popular tractor pull, a blacksmith at work, vintage tractor and vehicle displays, wood chopping, earthmoving displays and much more.

President of the rally committee Pat Kennedy said a good crowd of around 2000 people came through the gates over the two days to enjoy the event.

He said the displays and demonstrations put on throughout the weekend proved popular with visitors.

“The earthmoving was a good display, there was a lot of big machinery there showing the crowd how it was done, the wood chopping was great and the horses were a good spectacle as well,” he said.

“We had around 180 tractors on display, a big display of trucks, a couple of army tanks, as well as a lot of vintage cars, particularly on Sunday.”

Mr Kennedy said the tractor trek on Saturday morning went well, with the drivers completing around 100 kilometres in their tractors.

“We are looking forward to the next working horse and tractor rally on March17 and 18, 2018,” he said.