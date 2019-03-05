Posted by brad

Op shop thrives in Meeniyan

Proud involvement: president of the Meeniyan and Community Shop Jayne Scott outside the shop on Meeniyan’s main street, holding the shop’s statement of purpose.

THE Meeniyan and Community Shop has been going from strength to strength since its inception on April 28, 2017.

Providing a valuable source of community funding, it makes use of no less than 63 dedicated and hard working volunteers, allotted for one or more three hour shifts per month.

A committee of eight people oversee the day to day operations of the op shop that is open seven days per week.

The result of their generous time meant that the iconic op shop raised $84,500 in the 2017-18 financial year.

In December 2018 alone, Tarwin Valley Primary School and the Meeniyan Hall received about $2000, the Meeniyan Community Garden about $1500 and the Meeniyan Men’s Shed $1600.

Funds raised go toward a plethora of additional local businesses, schools and organisations.

The op shop run by the community, for the community, is staffed by about three to four volunteers per day, selling quality used goods at affordable prices.

“Our op shop here is an indispensable community resource,” president of the Meeniyan and Community Shop Jayne Scott said.

“Welcoming locals and visitors alike, our op shop has become an invaluable part of our little town, much loved by everyone and affectionately known as M.A.C.S.

“We have provided our local chemist with a new defibrillator and of the unsold items we donate to Lifeline.

“There is much pride in this little shop. It is the highlight of the day for some elderly visitors who just come in to have a conversation.”

The op shop statement of purpose is simple: to provide a community resource within the town staffed by volunteers, selling quality secondhand merchandise for the sole purpose of raising funds to financially assist clubs, support groups and organisations within the Meeniyan district.

The shop is managed by a committee of its members, elected annually and run on a not for profit basis with all funds after expenses being returned to the community.

It is apolitical, non sectarian and non discriminatory and operates with honesty and integrity in an atmosphere of warmth and friendliness.