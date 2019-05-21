Our coast is on fire



Venus Bay’s 97 Inlet Road was sold by Alex Scott and Staff in February. The two bedroom property sold for $435,000 through a private sale.

THE property market is booming across South Gippsland and Bass Coast, and Cowes remains the ultimate hotspot.

Last year, 282 properties changed hands in Cowes, followed by 248 sales in Inverloch and 175 sales in Wonthaggi.

“Coastal areas are particularly popular amongst retirees and couples or families seeking a sea change or a holiday home,” a Real Estate Institute of Victoria spokesperson said.

“Bass Coast and South Gippsland offers many affordable options so property is attainable for most buyer groups.

“Coastal areas are becoming increasingly popular and Melburnians are looking further afield for their holiday homes as they are priced out of areas like Sorrento, Torquay and Lorne, which has stimulated the property market in areas like Inverloch, Phillip Island and Venus Bay.”

The spokesperson said South Gippsland and Bass Coast recorded overall growth in the median house price of more than 15 per cent in 2018.

In metropolitan Melbourne, the median house price decreased by 0.6 per cent over the same period.

The median house in Bass Coast is $463,000.

Homes priced between $400,000 and $500,000 can be found in Cape Paterson, Cowes and Surf Beach.

For a cheaper option, Dalyston offers homes at a median price of $285,000. Wonthaggi’s median price sits at $365,000.

At the top end, Inverloch homes go for a median price of $615,000, followed by Phillip Island’s suburbs, which are in the $500,000 range.

In South Gippsland, the median price sits at $365,000.

Korumburra, Venus Bay and Walkerville fall within the $300,000 to $400,000 range, with homes in Poowong tipping the average with median prices of $420,000.

Regional Victoria continues to outperform the Metropolitan Melbourne property market with substantial gains of almost 10 per cent recorded in some towns in the first quarter of 2019 and a one per cent increase overall in the median house price.

Bass Coast has hosted more auctions in 2019 than South Gippsland so far, with six auctions held and two properties selling under the hammer.

Only three auctions were held in Bass Coast during the same period last year.

There has only been one auction in South Gippsland so far in 2019; the same as this time in 2018.