Outstanding effort for Leongatha athletes

THERE were perfect weather conditions for the 120 athletes at Leongatha Little Athletics on Saturday.

Three centre records were broken and 187 personal best results achieved.

Isabella Giliam broke her own record in the U6 girls 200m which she set earlier in the season, in a time of 44.47 seconds.

Zeb Anderson broke the U7 boys 200m record with a time of 39.07 seconds.

The previous record was set by Mitchell Malloy in 2011 with a time of 39.16 seconds.

Georgia Burns broke the U14 girls 1500m record with a time of 5.31.23 minutes.

The previous record was set by Aliesha Wrigley in 2014 with a time of 5.38.40 minutes.

Next week will be a twilight meet, held on Thursday at 5pm and will be the second last meet of the season.

Best of luck to the 11 athletes from LLAC competing at the State Championships held at Lakeside Stadium next weekend.

Personal bests performances are as follows:

U6G: Isabella Giliam 200m 44.77, Shot Put 3.28, Beau Glenn 70m 14.53, Long Jump 2.27, Darcey Matheson Long Jump 2.05, Shot Put 2.56;Q

U6B: Oliver Bolge 200m 45.47, Arky Cameron 200m 53.33, Archer Commadeur 200m 56.29, 70m 17.52, Brody Jarvis 200m 52.89, Discus 6.75, Keagan Koedoot 70m 15.67, Discus 7.00, Archer McRae 200m 1:05.92, Declan Russell 70m 16.48, Discus 4.79;

U7G: Lucy Carter 200m 43.95, 70m 15.07, Shot Put 2.68, Clover Cocks Shot Put 2.82, Anika Edwards 200m 44.20, Long Jump 2.46, Shot Put 4.80, Florence Patterson 70m 15.34, Shot Put 4.20, Amy Stevic 200m 51.51, 70m 17.86;

U7B: Zeb Anderson 200m 39.07, Riley Collins 200m 49.68, Discus 8.69, Ambrose de Gooyer 200m 46.18, 70m 14.51, Zac Fowles Discus 7.75, Raidyn Harrison 200m 43.25, 70m 13.71, Rory Jackson 200m 49.42, 70m 15.24, Elijah Le Serve Discus 9.55, Cooper Rogers 70m 16.72;

U8G: Imogen Cruickshank 70m 13.71, Charlotte Evans 200m 38.59, Turbo Javelin 5.57, Leah Kirkbride 70m 13.95, Turbo Javelin 9.14, Beth McDuffie Turbo Javelin 5.53, Harper McRae 200m 3.99, 70m 14.06, Turbo Javelin 6.50, Madison Mills-Cutts 200m 50.05, Long Jump 2.02, Tallarah Murdoch 200m 42.34, 70m 13.71, Turbo Javelin 7.35;

U8B: Jacoa Cameron 70m 12.17, Discus 14.24, Cohen Harrison 200m 42.02, Sam Kreutzberger 200m 42.21, 70m 14.00, Discus 14.52, Jarrah Lowe 70m 13.50, Discus 12.16, Jed Matheson 200m 46.51, 70m 14.92, Harper Richards Discus 6.71;

U9G: Ebony Collins 70m 15.15, Ana Heneghan 200m 38.76, High Jump 0.95, Anna Hutchinson 200m 41.77, High Jump 0.85, Georgia Hutchinson 200m 40.65, Amelia Le Serve 70m 14.08, Leah Mark 200m 54.63, 70m 15.37;

U9B: Jacob Bolge 70m 11.81, Turbo Javelin 7.27, Manning de Gooyer 200m 48.45, 70m 15.97, High Jump 0.95, Patrick Frayne 200m 37.42, Turbo Javelin 8.12, Tejamshu Gaddam 200m 35.43, Lincoln Russell High Jump 0.90, Fraser Shaw 200m 39.59, 70m 12.69, Turbo Javelin 8.32;

U10G: Tennessee Crimp High Jump 0.85, Sari Hickey 70m 12.48, Turbo Javelin 9.36, Aphra Lamers High Jump 1.00, Kitty Moon High Jump 0.85, Chasey Rushton 200m 45.94;

U10B: Froley Anderson Shot Put 6.73, James Barry Triple Jump 5.35, Isaac Bolge Shot Put 6.10, Billy Horskins 1500m 6:22.22, Shot Put 5.78, Angus Livingstone 1500m 6:43.20, 70m 12.53, Toby McDuffie 200m 38.14, 70m 12.18, Shot Put 5.43, Triple Jump 6.28, Jack McNaughton 1500m 6:42.91, 200m 36.66, 70m 11.54, Benjamin Mills-Cutts 200m 58.15, Shot Put 6.48, Connor O’Loughlin 200m 41.81, Jasper Shone 200m 34.71, 70m 11.34, Shot Put 6.56, Triple Jump 7.39, Clancy Snell 1500m 5:58.63, 70m 12.22, Archie Woodall Shot Put 4.80, Triple Jump 5.90;

U11G: Mila Cocks 200m 44.07, 70m 13.91, Javelin 10.01, Emma Mark 1500m 7:02.94, 70m 11.97, Javelin 13.16, Allison Tuckett 70m 11.55, Javelin 8.56;

U11B: Reuben Gammon 1500m 5:51.99, 200m 31.73, Long Jump 3.67, Shot Put 6.35, Fletcher McLennan 200m 38.87, Shot Put 6.17, Connor Richards 1500m 6:32.56, Long Jump 2.92, Shot Put 5.16;

U12G: Erika Allen 200m 38.18, 70m 12.08, Discus 9.65, Paige Barry Long Jump 3.14, Mia Burt 200m 32.52, 70m 10.97, Discus 14.01, Sienna Cruickshank 70m 11.41, Long Jump 3.57, Madeline Herbert 200m 50.18, Pallas Lamers 1500m 6:27.88, 200m 34.91, 70m 12.11, Discus 10.84, Lucy Patterson 70m 11.22, Discus 14.66;

U12B: Oscar Murdoch 1500m 5:57.84, Long Jump 3.69, Shot Put 6.07;

U13G: Chloe Caithness Discus 14.21, Nevada Crimp Discus 12.55, Georgia Hamilton Discus 18.00, Harper McLennan 80m Hurdles 18.41, Discus 16.93, Ella Snell 200m 30.70;

U13B: Mitchell Bath 80m Hurdles 17.32, Discus 22.58, Harrison Clark Discus 13.40, Harrisen Herbert 200m 34.12, 80m Hurdles 18.52, Tyler Richards 80m Hurdles 17.22, Discus 14.64;

U14G: Georgia Burns 1500m 5:31.23, 200m 29.64, 80m Hurdles 16.72, Charli Burns 200m 32.68, Lily Caithness Javelin 13.54, Rebecca Mckeown 200m 30.94, 80m Hurdles 18.16, High Jump 1.40, Javelin 18.30, Alex Ritchie Javelin 18.44, Bree-anna Roy Javelin 16.74;

U15G: Evie Bath Discus 19.13, Long Jump 3.48, Autumn Crimp Long Jump 2.71, Sarah Moncrieff Discus 12.90, Long Jump 3.49, Paris Reynolds 90m Hurdles 22.36, Discus 13.43;

U16G: Erin Clark 1500m 10:16.57, Maddi Cruickshank 90m Hurdles 21.09;

U16B: Paul McKeown Discus 27.65