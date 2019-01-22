Outstanding results at Cape Aquathon

Trail blazers: life member Jim Prendergast was pictured with one of the first women Bronze Medallion holders in Victoria, Jane “Daphne” Briggs, and life member Mark Legg at the Cape Aquathon on Sunday.

THE 2019 Cape Aquathon at Cape Paterson was a major milestone for the Cape Paterson Surf Life Saving Club and for many of its competitors.

Mild, cloudy and slightly drizzly weather did not bother the 174 competitors on First Surf Beach Cape Paterson during their 400m swim and 4.4km run through the not so sleepy beach town.

Although not a record breaking number of competitors, Cape Paterson Surf Life Saving Club president Dean Manns said the number of entrants was close to the highest the club has seen.

“Considering we’re operating from two shipping containers, it’s a testament to our club, the volunteers and sponsors of this event that it continues to be a drawcard,” he said.

“The club is very proud to be a part of the Bass Coast Series. It gives us an opportunity to demonstrate the strengths of our life saving and water safety teams and showcases our beach and community spirit.

“Today, conditions meant the competitors didn’t have to brave huge amounts of swell but there were a few waves to carry them through the last leg of the swim.”

This year also marked the first Cape Aquathon trailblazing life saver Jane “Daphne” Briggs competed in since she became one of the first female life savers in Victoria in 1980.

Before 1980, women were not allowed to qualify for a Bronze Medallion and the Cape Paterson Surf Life Saving Club became one of the first clubs to have women life savers.

Growing up, Mrs Briggs spent most of her time holidaying in Cape Paterson and coming back she said she was pleased to see half the club members she patrolled with were still around.

“When I became a life saver we had seven active members and we covered every weekend for the season. Otherwise the club would have folded,” she said.

“We were all living in Melbourne and decided it would be great for the club and for me and two other women to try and get the Medallion now that we were allowed. I requalified every year for 20 years.

“It’s been a beautiful track to run and I have really enjoyed getting back here and competing in my first Aquathon. It’s also great to see how the club has grown.”