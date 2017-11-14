Posted by brad

Paella warms up Cup party

THE air was cold outside but not for the lucky guests inside at Meeniyan’s Paella Party at Trulli Pizzeria on Melbourne Cup day.

Inside these punters had the right idea, enjoying canapés and paella and a glass of Aperol Spritz as they watched the races on the big screen. There was even a bus to pick them up and drop them home.

Wearing suitable race attire inside, it was warm and cosy and for some a glimpse of sunshine had them venturing outside in the garden, even just briefly.

Trulli’s owners said it was a great experiment and were pleased how the day went and hoping it will catch on bigger and better if held again next year.