Pam drives push for change

CHANGE FOR SAM: Sam Fraser’s friend Lija Matthews and project coordinator Pam Parker, with the new Change for Sam Initiative logo.

THE Change for Sam Initiative has taken a big step forward with the recent appointment of Pam Parker as project coordinator.

Her position has been funded by the State Government through Family Safety Victoria.

“I feel honoured and privileged to have the opportunity to support the Change for Sam Initiative and effect some real change for Phillip Island and the Bass Coast region, and I look forward to sharing our progress with the community,” she said.

The initiative was formed by a group of community members and family violence service providers in the wake of the tragic death of Phillip Island resident Samantha (Sam) Fraser. Sam was a much-loved community member, local psychologist, mother, daughter, sister and friend to many.

She is remembered for being a warm, wonderful, kind, caring and strong woman who was passionate about addressing the challenges faced by women when seeking support due to family violence.

The Change for Sam Initiative is supported by Sam’s parents and in addition to the action plan, a logo has been developed by Sam’s family and friends in honour of Sam.

“The lavender logo represents the positive and passionate person we remember in Sam,” Sam’s friend Lija Matthews said.

“Sam loved lavender, because it depicts beauty, grace and calm. Lavender is feminine, elegant, timeless and pure. So was Sam. Some also say that lavender represents caution, silence and devotion.

“Sam should not be defined by the day of her death – instead, she should be remembered for the warm, wonderful, kind, caring, strong woman that she was. Together we can all contribute to the change that Sam so dearly desired.”

The initiative has plans to create sites at Phillip Island and Wonthaggi, where the region’s family violence services can provide coordinated support for women and children who are impacted by family violence.

There will be a strong focus on developing a network for family violence services, including prevention and counseling.

Ms Parker is employed by Gippsland Women’s Health and is based at Bass Coast Health’s Phillip Island Health Hub three days a week.

For further information contact Ms Parker at Gippsland Women’s Health on 5143 1600.