Panthers bring it home

KILCUNDA-Bass has got its 2018 campaign off to a great start after defeating Dalyston by 27 points at Bass.

With the Panthers keeping Dalyston goalless in their 107-point victory in the Reserves, the Senior side was hoping to continue a dominant day of footy over their rivals.

The Seniors were off to a good start after nailing the opening goal but it was Dalyston who looked dangerous kicking three goals in succession.

The home side pegged one back before the break to bring it within 8 points.

As the second quarter began, Dalyston’s midfield began to take control of the contest with great ruckwork from Kurt Thomas feeding the ball to Kainen Schrape and Kristian Butler.

The firing midfield was able to hit up Tylah Osbaldeston and Matt Rosendale who both split the middle to extend the Magpies lead to four goals.

With all the momentum in the visitors favour the Panthers were in desperate need of a good finish to the opening half.

Kilcunda-Bass’ Jake Calvert wrestled back control of the ruck and his midfielders were able to launch the ball forward.

Jimmy Phillips took full advantage of the constant entries snagging multiple goals in the Panthers four goal run to bring the margin to three points at half time.

With the momentum coming out of the break, Kilcunda-Bass moved Taylor Gibson, who was dominating at centre half back, to centre half forward.

This was a move that proved to be vital, as the Magpies did not have many answers for the strong marking swingman.

After kicking two majors in the first half Luke Callander was his replacement down back where he continued to play really well.

After Kilcunda Bass took the lead the game continued to be a tight one with both sides desperate to win possession.

As the siren for three quarter time sounded, Kilcunda-Bass led by 10 points but a big final quarter was required to secure the four points.

With the game still in the balance it was Kilcunda Bass’ defence who really stood up as the visitors struggled to get easy kicks inside 50 and the transition play from Aiden Paton and Jake Smith split the game open.

Halfway through the fourth quarter the home side began to lock the game up as their lead grew to six goals and both sides were looking out on their feet.

Dalyston managed to kick one goal just before the final siren making Kilcunda-Bass 27 point victors.

Next week Kilcunda-Bass will be tested by Korumburra-Bena, who will be looking to make amends for last week’s tough loss and Dalyston will face rivals Phillip Island with both sides coming off close losses.