Panthers ready to play

THANK YOU: Kilcunda-Bass netballers Hayley Dench, Keely Scott, Sarah Tyrrell, Hudson and Emily Mock, Shenade Hardeman and Ellen Croft thanked Bass MLA Jordan Crugnale (centre) for providing the funding for the new courts.

THE Kilcunda Bass Netball Club is ready to pounce and aim for premiership glory.

Bass MLA Jordan Crugnale and Bass Coast deputy mayor Bruce Kent officially opened two new netball courts at Bass Recreation Reserve, made possible by joint funding from the State Government’s Country Football and Netball Program and Bass Coast Shire Council.

“I’m sure the Panthers’ players and administrators will welcome the new courts, which provide greater flexibility for the club to schedule practise and competition, and to welcome new members,” Ms Crugnale said.

“This funding continues our record investment in upgrading local clubs and facilities, and making sure that they are accessible, modern, fit for purpose and the heart of our communities for training, competition, gatherings and celebrations.”

The reserve is home to the Kilcunda Bass Panthers Football and Netball Club, but the netballers have been held back with only one asphalt court.

The existing court has been upgraded and a new netball court has been built. Both courts now have an acrylic surface, fencing, spectator shelters, and 200 lux competition standard lighting.

These upgrades will significantly increase the training, playing and competition opportunities for the Panthers.

The Country Football and Netball Program replaces and upgrades ageing facilities for football and netball clubs across rural, regional and outer metropolitan Victoria so they can meet the growing demand and welcome even more members.

It’s a funding partnership with AFL, AFL Victoria and Netball Victoria to help netball and football clubs across the state, because everybody deserves equal facilities, no matter where they live.

Grants of up to $100,000 go to projects that assist in ground resurfacing, installation of lighting, building modern and safer netball courts and new pavilions with accessible and female-friendly change rooms.