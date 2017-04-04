Tuesday, April 4th, 2017 | Posted by

Paper planes fly into Fish Creek

WIND and ran did not deter talented paper plane pilots at Fish Creek’s tennis courts on Sunday.

More than 50 participants took part in the paper plane competition as part of the Seachange Festival.

The competition tested planes for accuracy and distance. Children competed in an under 7 section and eight to 14 year old section.

In fact, the competition was so much fun there was even an adult section to include the whole family.

“This was the first time we had a paper plane competition and lots of people were excited to get into it,” Seachange Festival chairperson Deb Bray said.

“It was a great success and we will have it again.”

Primary schools helped children prepare for the competition by making paper planes as part of a science project.

Templates were available on the day to help children build their paper plane, but some children came prepared and brought their own from home. As a result, there were plenty of creative designs to be admired.

 

 

High flying: from left, Traralgon’s Amelie and Georgie Harper, and Sandy Point’s Dylan Cowell, showcased their paper planes on Sunday morning. The children competed in the U7 competition.

Lots of fun: from left, Foster North’s America Salewski and Emily Barker were excited to take part in Fish Creek’s paper plane competition on Sunday.

