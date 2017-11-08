Posted by brad

Park run proves popular

MORE than 250 people attended the first official Koonwarra Park Run on Saturday, to walk, skip or stroll the five kilometre course along the Great Southern Rail Trail.

The event will be held every Saturday, from 7.45am for an 8am start.

Event director Ebony Knox started the run in Koonwarra, after seeing the event’s popularity grow in Inverloch over the past couple of years.

She said Koonwarra presented a central location and allowed the use of the fantastic rail trail.

“The Koonwarra community has been really supportive and positive about the event. We have done a lot of work with local businesses, schools and sporting clubs in the lead up to our first run,” she said.

“The run will bring a lot of tourism to the area, provides a social event and will encourage the community to stick together.”

Ebony used the Danish word hygge (pronounced hue-guh) to explain her vision for the park run.

In essence, hygge means creating a warm atmosphere and enjoying the good things in life with good people.

“This is what we hope to achieve by bringing the park run to Koonwarra,” Ebony said.

The park run is open to all people, of any fitness level. It is not a race, but it is a timed event.

“Kids over the age of four can register, younger children and prams are always welcome as well,” Ebony said.

Each week, a group of friendly volunteers will take on various roles to make sure the event runs smoothly. Ebony said she was thrilled with the amount of people willing to put their hands up to help.

“We have such a brilliant team to help out, but if anyone else wants to help, there are six or so roles each run,” she said.

“Get in contact via our Facebook page.”