Parrots fly off the mark



DON’T ARGUE: Josh Hopkins fights off Traralgon’s Adam Jaensch. He provided a boost for Leongatha’s midfield.

Courtesy of Haley Mills, Latrobe Valley Express

SLOW starts have been a bit of a trend for Leongatha this season, but this was not the case on Saturday.

The team put their previous poor start behind them against Traralgon, getting off to a flyer and playing out an 81-53 win away from home.

The away side got on top in the contest early and thwarted almost any attack from the Maroons, giving themselves a 28-6 lead at quarter-time, which blew up to 62-15 by half-time.

Leongatha coach Paul Carbis was proud of his team’s staunch defence.

“Defence was something we had to improve on after the Maffra game and we pride ourselves in that area,” he said.

“We responded really well, we hunted them down and gave ourselves opportunities to score which we took.”

The Parrots took these chances through efficient delivery into the forward line, getting the ball into ideal forward 50 positions and therefore leading to more accurate goalkicking.

Dunne and Ginnane took full advantage of this delivery, kicking three goals each.

“We practice accurate kicking every training session so it’s good to see when it comes off,” coach Carbis said.

“If we get it forward with entries in good spots, we should usually be pretty accurate.”

Gatha continued their dominance into the second half, holding Traralgon forwards Stockdale and Van Iwaarden well while moving the ball with intent and creating chances of their own.

First gamers Turton, Littlejohn and Kelly also stepped up for the Parrots in what was an important stage of the game.

“It’s a real strength of our footy club to be able to bring through guys who haven’t played for the seniors but can perform,” coach Carbis said.

“Our senior group lifted for us and then the rest of the inexperienced guys followed them.”

With Schelling and Verboon stepping up in the final term, the result was put beyond doubt.

The Parrots came away with a 28-point win and a happy coach.

“The most pleasing thing was we went out and played a full four quarters,” he said.

“We need to take this into our next three games; we’re not taking them lightly, they’re must wins.”

The first of these will be against Warragul on Saturday and a win would put Leongatha right back in top four discussion.

Seniors: Leongatha 11.15.81 d Traralgon 8.5.53.

Reserves: Traralgon 11.5.71 d Leongatha 9.10.64.

Thirds: Traralgon 15.17.107 d Leongatha 6.2.38.

Fourths: Traralgon 12.15.87 d Leongatha 3.3.21.