Parrots kick off premiership defence

LEONGATHA kicked off its campaign for back to back flags with a well earned win over close rivals Wonthaggi by a 49 point margin.

Prior to the senior match on Good Friday in Leongatha players from both sides lined up for the unfurling of Leongatha’s senior premiership flag and the C Grade netball flag. Life member Elaine Olle had the honour of raising the two flags.

Premiership coach of 2017, Beau Vernon, now at Phillip Island, was there for the celebrations before the two combatants took to the field.

Wonthaggi wore black armbands in memory of one of their great supporters and life members John ‘Junior’ Liddle who died last week.

Leongatha booted towards the ‘chook sheds’ end and soon opened its account with Hopkins getting it over to Jack Ginnane with a quick handball to debut senior Dylan Garnham for a goal.

Cade Waters booted a nice reply for Wonthaggi and then a second one to the Power courtesy of Kane McCarthy over to Troy Harley for a snapped goal from the boundary.

A relayed free kick to Chris Dunne brought up full points for Leongatha after Cameron Stone was crudely tackled late.

But the Power wasn’t going to be shaken off when Harley combined with Tom Murray for a goal.

It was an entertaining goal for goal first term when Tom Marriott passed to Brok Davidson who kicked truly.

Michael Kelly came off injured for the Power in an early blow but Jordan Staley received a free and 50 metre penalty to edge his team to a narrow lead.

Luke Bowman came off in the first term for Leongatha and didn’t reemerge. He may have a slight hamstring injury which will keep him out for a couple of games.

A busy Hopkins got one across to Ginnane for a nice mark and goal for the Parrots before Ton Murray and Lachie Jones combined for an easy Power goal.

The Parrots’ Dylan Garnham was having an impressive debut and he managed to get one across to Chris Dunne for Leongatha’s sixth. The Green and Gold would add another before quarter time when big ruckman Willis executed a perfect tap into Brok Davidson’s hands for its seventh of the term to go out to a 15 point lead at quarter time.

Leongatha transitioned the ball down the field fast in term two resulting in a few easier goals to players on their own.

But firstly an accurate Dunne would add his first for the second term. Then he would benefit again in arguably the play of the day that saw the ball go from full back through Josh Schelling, to Stone, Willis, Ginnane and Justin Pellicano before Dunne made no mistake.

The Parrots would play the loose game again with goals to Ben Willis and Kyle Cooper to go out to a handy lead.

A late goal to Toma Huther would be the only one for the term for Wonthaggi as the Power trailed by 32 points; 11.6 to 6.4 at the main change.

Tom Marriott and Dylan Garnham continued to rack up possessions as the Parrots further put its stamp on the contest with four goals to the Power’s one in the third term as the lead blew out to 49 points.

Wonthaggi continued to fight the contest out till the end, both sides adding three goals apiece in the final quarter.

Hopkins was a busy player all day for Leongatha with Schelling relishing his set backline position. Dunne up forward is setting himself up for a good season with Gippsland Power player Mitch Bentvelzen contributing well on the backline.

Joel Norton also made his senior debut, contributing well down back. Big Blake McGrath debuted for the Parrots and his height will trouble a few sides this year as he helps the hard working Ben Willis in the ruck.

Aiden Lindsay played superbly for the Power in the middle, Jordan Staley was also a busy forward and presented well, Cade Waters was busy and Toma Huther was also playing a consistent game.

The Traralgon players who were there spying on the game will be ready to take on the Parrots in the next game under lights at Traralgon on Saturday, April 14; giving the Parrots a rest this weekend as they prepare for another big test.

The Power too have a week’s rest before heading home to tackle Warragul which had a massive win over Morwell on the weekend.

Col Sanbrook will likely come in for the Parrots in place of the injured Luke Bowman while Sean Westaway will also be considered.