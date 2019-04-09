Parrots make striking start

PREMIERSHIP BANNER: from left, coach Paul Carbis acknowledges Shirleyanne Wright, her husband ex-president and life member Glenn Wright’s continued support and involvement in the club by allowing them to hoist the Seniors premiers flag.

Right, Shirleyanne and Glenn also had the honour of raising the Reserves flag on Saturday before the first match back this season. Photo by Sam Corothers, Maffra.

LEONGATHA Parrots Seniors proved the stronger team in their first game back this season against Maffra, finishing with a score of 71 to 59.

The first quarter started well for Leongatha at their home ground on Saturday.

The Parrots had the favour of the breeze which they utilised well to land a couple of goals.

It was Maffra who dominated the beginning of the second quarter though, kicking three goals in the first five minutes and one within the first 30 seconds.

This levelled up the scores for the two sides.

After an initial good start for Maffra, Leongatha were able to slow down their progress and take control of the game, making all the scoring for the remainder of the quarter.

Just before half time, Leongatha’s Aaron Hillberg was lost to injury.

The player had injured his foot last season and damaged it again on Saturday.

The team were a little apprehensive as they were down by one, but they maintained a good game despite losing Hillberg.

By the third quarter, the breeze had dropped but was still favouring Leongatha, helping them to make a couple of goals early.

However Maffra was determined to stand their ground, with each side taking goal for goal for the remainder of the quarter.

Come the last quarter, Leongatha started well with an early goal but their opposition made most of the scoring from then on. Leongatha stepped up and were able to hold the eager team off with a strong back line, repelling most of their attacks.

Despite being a tough final quarter, it was Leongatha who took victory and proved the better side throughout the day.

Sam Forrester, playing off the half back flank, used the ball well and ran the field all day.

Cade Maskell, playing high half forward, also got plenty of the ball and played a good game.

Josh Hopkins, Matthew Borschman, Kyle Cooper – all mixed fields – and Ben Willis as ruckman, all showed great skill on the field on Saturday.

Aaron Hillberg won’t be playing next week due to his injured foot. The extent of the injury is yet to be determined.

Kristian Gray, Leongatha Parrots correspondent, said “It was a really good start to the season. Obviously next week is going to be a challenge when we go up against Traralgon – we’ll probably have to play a bit better as they put on a tough show.”