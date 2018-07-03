Parrots put in solid performance

LEONGATHA overpowered Morwell with a 123 point win in Saturday’s clash.

The Parrots went in looking to put in a solid performance, and succeed on all fronts.

Conditions were greasy at the Morwell Recreation Reserve, but the rain had cleared. Leongatha was quick to adjust to the icy conditions.

Starting well, the Parrots kicked four goals in the first quarter, leaving Morwell behind.

Ben Willis was a powerful force in the ruck, winning the clearances. Luke Bowman outclassed his opponents in the midfield, and provided plenty of run into the forward line.

Cam Stone helped out on the wing and proved to be an asset.

Morwell lacked power and didn’t use the ball well enough in the forward 50, giving Leongatha’s defence an easier day.

The second quarter proved to be a little scrappier, but Leongatha well and truly maintained its lead.

The Parrots kicked three for the quarter through Jack Ginnane, Chris Dunne and Ryan Olden.

Dunne kicked five for the match.

Julian Lockwood also stood out in the forward line, but the goal kicking was shared by 13 different goal kickers.

Going into the 16th minute, Morwell managed to hit the scoreboard once, but the Leongatha defenders ensured that was it for the game.

By the second half, the match was pretty well a done deal with Leongatha continuing to dominate right across the field.

Morwell lost its legs and couldn’t hit its targets, scraping behinds.

Leongatha played a six goal quarter, which was followed by a seven goal quarter in the last term. A bit of inaccurate kicking put a total of 16 behinds on the board, but Leongatha managed to adjust to optimise its opportunities.

The Parrots blazed away and Morwell was unable to keep up the pace.

Although it was a fairly even contribution from the Leongatha outfit, Bowman, Stone, Tom Marriott, Willis, Tim Sauvarin and Olden were named in the best.

Leongatha will play in the first week of the split round this weekend against Maffra.

In the battle of the top of the ladder, footy fans will catch a glimpse at a possible grand final match up.

Maffra is currently sitting on top of the ladder a game clear, and Leongatha is hungry to even the score.

Leongatha will have a bye on July 14 before taking on Moe on July 21.

Moe is currently sitting fourth, providing Leongatha with a couple of tough challenges in the coming weeks.