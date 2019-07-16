Parrots shut off Power

WELCOME BACK: Tom Marriott handballs to Josh Hopkins while being tackled. The 2018 B&F was strong in his return to the side.

LAST season’s Best and Fairest winner, Tom Marriott, returned to the Leongatha side for the first time this season following a shoulder reconstruction to take on rivals Wonthaggi.

The home side held the Power goalless in the first term as they soared to an unsurmountable lead in tough conditions.

Coach Paul Carbis was happy with his team’s collective effort and ball use.

“Considering the conditions, we used the ball really well in the first quarter and got some early goals, which was key to winning the game,” he said.

“All the boys contributed and it was a four-quarter effort, which I was happy with.”

The Parrots’ pressure in the wet was overwhelming for Wonthaggi and resulted in a quarter-time 23-2 lead.

The home side continued to win the football in the contest and dispose of it into the forward line with efficiency, where players like Dunne, who had three goals, and Nagel, who had two, took advantage.

By three-quarter time, Leongatha had created a 63-15 lead against a Power side who could not find any resistance to the home team’s onslaught.

“It was all about contested ball, winning the footy and getting there first,” coach Carbis said.

“I thought our pressure when we didn’t have the ball was really good as well.”

Carbis’ side kept up their pressure in the final term and dominated play against a Wonthaggi side which was focused on trying to stop the bleeding.

Dunne slotted his third and final goal through great build-up play and Marriott booted a goal on return to put the cherry on top, his side holding Wonthaggi scoreless in the last and coming away 78-15 winners.

Gatha now have a week to recover before they play Morwell in Round 15.

Coach Carbis knows a win is important with a top three spot still up for grabs.

“We’ll try and work on our consistency, which has improved over the last few weeks,” he said.

“We’ve got our game plan down; it’s just a matter of following through and sharpening our skills.”

The team will be well-rested and ready to go for the first bounce in two weeks’ time.

Seniors: Leongatha 10.18.75 d Wonthaggi 2.3.15.

Reserves: Leongatha 8.12.60 d Wonthaggi 4.7.31.

Thirds: Leongatha 18.13.121 d Wonthaggi 1.4.10.

Fourths: Leongatha 4.10.34 d Wonthaggi 1.4.10.