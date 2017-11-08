Wednesday, November 8th, 2017 | Posted by

Parrots sign on new coach

THE Leongatha Parrots will be looking to go back to back under new Seniors coach Paul Carbis.

The Leongatha Football Netball Club recently welcomed Carbis to the club, following the departure of premiership coach Beau Vernon.

Carbis comes to the Parrots with substantial football experience, with links to six Victorian Football Association clubs: as a player with Waverley, Prahran and Box Hill, and coach at Frankston, Coburg and Springvale/Casey. He coached the latter side to a premiership.

His experience also includes fitness roles, developmental roles, junior coaching, senior coaching and line coaching at VFL level.

Over the last two years, Paul has been Casey Football Club Development League coach, who were premiers this year.

Paul is looking forward to meeting everyone and getting into preparations for next year.
The club was also thrilled to announce a number of the premiership players have signed on for the 2018 season; Hayden Browne, Chris Verboon, Cade Maskell, Ben Willis, Shaun Westaway, Tom Marriott and 2017 best and fairest Luke Bowman.

 

New leader: Leongatha Football Netball Club president Mal Mackie welcomed new Seniors coach Paul Carbis to Parrot Park

