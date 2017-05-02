Parrots win scrappy game

THE game didn’t reach any great heights but Leongatha still recorded a convincing win over Moe on Saturday at Parrot Park.

Aaron Hillberg made his welcome return to the senior line-up after some holidays and he showed he is right back into top gear.

He booted three goals from his time in the forward line, also moving up towards the wing and centre areas.

He came into the side for Bailey Patterson who went back to Gippsland Power.

Hillberg was one of nine goalkickers for the Parrots with Leongatha’s aim of not relying on one or two goalkickers working well.

But the game was very scrappy and dominated by turnovers from both sides. The ground was in good condition despite the occasional shower, except the centre wicket area was “sticky”.

Leongatha’s mistakes however weren’t capitalised upon by Moe with the close knit Parrot backline performing superbly.

Aaron Coyle was best for the Parrots in defence; collecting 20 possessions and six intercept marks in a solid four quarters of footy.

Other backmen to perform well were Hayden Browne who spent some time in the midfield, Louis Riseley and Jake Mackie who both used the ball well.

The Parrots collected Moe’s turnovers and made the Lions pay on the scoreboard.

Despite kicking into a slight breeze kicking to the Splash pool end, Leongatha managed 4.6 to Moe’s 1.2 and looked good despite a few shots going astray.

With the advantage of the chook sheds end Leongatha booted a further six goals to Moe’s three goals to take a commanding lead at half time; 10.8.68 to Moe’s 4.3.27.

The Parrots suffered an injury when Ben Willis came off with a calf injury and didn’t return after half time.

This will put Willis in doubt for the big clash against Traralgon this Saturday.

Josh Schelling managed the rucking responsibilities well on Saturday and covered for the loss of Willis.

Tom Marriott continued his great early season form, driving the ball out of the middle continuously.

The third quarter was a pretty ugly one with scrappy play and turnovers evident as Leongatha added three goals to Moe’s two in the tightest term for the game.

At three quarter time it was Leongatha 13.11.89 well ahead of the Lions 6.6.42.

Josh Hopkins was proving to be dangerous around the wing and half forward for Leongatha and he booted three goals in a solid performance.

The last quarter was all Leongatha as it kicked four goals to Moe’s no score.

Justin Pellicano at centre half forward again presented well and he booted two goals. He may be utilised in the ruck a bit this Saturday against the Maroons.

Moe had some excellent players on Saturday including Tyson Biffin off half back and young Gippsland Power squad member Tom Fleming down back and on the wing.

In other football matches Leongatha reserves won and it was a thrilling win in the thirds when Cameron Olden marked and his kick after the final siren needed any score to win. His behind was enough to gain victory by one point. The fourths was the only team to go down to the Lions.

There should be a lot of interest in this Saturday’s clash at Traralgon so supporters should get over there as the Parrots face its toughest test of the season so far. The Parrots should have Luke Bowman back for this game after a few weeks off for hamstring soreness.

Then it’s the break for many because of interleague duties with a number of Parrot players in the squad.