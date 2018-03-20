Tuesday, March 20th, 2018 | Posted by

Past fascinates at tractor rally

THE Korumburra Working Horse and Tractor Rally was held at Morrison Park in Nyora on the weekend, showcasing tractors, working horses and old fashioned machinery.
Around 800 people came along to see the living history of Clydesdales working in the paddocks, sheep shearing, blacksmiths forging tools, wood chopping and much more.
“It went really well apart from the weather which was a bit of a challenge both days,” said Vyn Harris, who was in charge of the tractors.
“It started off wet on Sunday but it was fine by lunchtime and turned into a really good afternoon.
“There were many families and there were young children and young teenagers who were very interested in what they saw.”
The day showcased a vintage tractor pull, an earthmoving area, chaff cutting, bushmen in action, vintage cars and trucks and food stalls.

Family fun: Isabella, Ava and Ashton Hakim from Corinella were having a blast watching the Korumburra Working Horse and Tractor Rally grand parade on Saturday. The event was held at Nyora across the weekend.

