Past sporting feats will inspire today’s teams



Neville Stone shows the medals he received as part of Leongatha Football Club’s premiership teams in 1979 and 1982. These are in the Leongatha and District Historical Society’s exhibition.

ALAN Sperling and Ian Eddy could never have thought it would be possible: padding up against England’s best cricketers and doing so on home turf in Leongatha.

The men were captain and vice captain respectively of a team of the Leongatha and District Cricket Association’s best players that took on the visiting English side in 1978.

While the visitors won with a final score of 8/130, the South Gippsland Country XI made a respectable 59 all out, with Steve McNamara top scoring for the home side with 20.

These and more sporting feats of South Gippslanders now star in a fascinating exhibition – A Sporting Community – presented by the Leongatha and District Historical Society.

“Sport is the community. It brings the community together,” society member Alan McGuinness said.

“Sport gives us an outlet from the pressures of the day to day life, and it’s healthy for everybody.”

History buffs will be interested to note the West Indies also played in Leongatha in 1978, scoring 4/143 to outclass the Victorian

Country XI, 5/98.

The exhibition records recent cricket talents – Chelsea Moscript of Leongatha South and Natalie Challis, formerly of Leongatha – who both played for Victoria.

Chelsea is a talented spin bowler and was named in an all Australian country team, and Natalie played for Victoria in the 1980s, captaining the Victorian women’s cricket team in 1986.

The exhibition features the caps and medals of payers of the Leongatha district team that won the Victorian Country League championship in the provincial division in 1976, with victory over Warrnambool at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Clive Salmon (4.23) and Barry Wigney (4/16) were the star bowlers, while captain Allan Rayson top scored, 34 not out.

Visitors will be intrigued to note Koonwarra won the Australian tug-o-war title by defeating Wangaratta in 1972, and read how Leongatha’s Allan Love won the Victorian Junior Schoolboys Championship in cycling in 1962.

He took up cycling to strengthen his legs after suffering polio as a child.

The society documents how Leongatha’s Lisa Alexander coached the Gippsland netball side to a state title in 1993, when they defeated Essendon at The Glasshouse arena in Melbourne before a crowd of 3000 people.

She now coaches the Australian team.

On display are early wooden croquet balls that possibly belonged to Annie Mesley, the wife of Arthur Mesley who was the first principal of Leongatha High School.

She convinced him to have a croquet lawn at the front of the school in 1913.

Swimming fans will enjoy seeing bathers and trophies from the Gatha Sharks swimming club.

See a photo of Hockey Victoria CEO Andrew Skillern, the son of historical society stalwart Lyn Skillern, and Glenys Emmerson’s cup recognising her life membership of the former Leongatha Hockey Club.

Australian Rules Football has been a rich part of Leongatha’s sporting fabric and the exhibition pays homage to that.

Look over premiership team photos dating back to 1905, complete with names, and memorabilia from more victories decades later.

Lawn bowlers will appreciate the items recognising the success of Paul Michael, who won the junior championship for country Victoria in 1996.

The exhibition is open in the Leongatha Mechanics’ Institute from noon to 4pm, Thursdays and Fridays.