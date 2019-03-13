Patients love Hospital in the Home

At home: Phillip Island resident Christopher Kotsanas is thrilled he could receive treatment locally and avoid an admission to hospital. He is with Bass Coast Health’s Hospital in the Home nurse Sarah Dowell.

WIMBLEDON Heights resident Christopher Kotsanas recently discovered the convenience of Bass Coast Health’s Hospital in the Home (HITH) service after being referred to the service by one of Bass Coast Health’s doctors at the Minor Injuries and Illness Clinic (MIIC) at the Phillip Island Health Hub.

Mr Kotsanas is the third patient to be admitted to the HITH service from the MIIC since it opened before Christmas.

He recently experienced pain and swelling in his foot and an x-ray and blood tests ruled out a serious bone infection.

Mr Kotsanas was found however to have developed a common bacterial infection called cellulitis.

He was referred to the HITH service to receive daily intravenous antibiotics and wound management.

He chose to attend the MIIC for his daily treatment instead of his home due to convenience – he works just around the corner from the Health Hub at the RACV shop in Cowes.

Without the HITH service, Mr Kotsanas would have been admitted to hospital to receive his treatment, so he is very happy with the outcome.

The HITH service delivers expert acute nursing care and treatments such as intravenous antibiotic therapy, infusions and complex wound care in the comfort of patient’s familiar surroundings at home, or in some cases, at their work place.

Mr Kotsanas is now fully recovered from his infection and says that being treated locally allowed him to return to work sooner.

He is also impressed at the flexibility of the service, which gave him options about where it was most convenient for him to receive treatment.

This flexibility is a great example of how the HITH service can cater to the individual circumstances and needs of its patients, which can particularly be of benefit to people such as those on holidays, people with caring responsibilities, and in some cases such as Mr Kotsanas’, those who wish to continue working.

Referrals to the HITH service can be made by a GP.

For more information about the HITH service call 0439 956 003.

For more information about the Minor Injury and Illness Clinic call 5951 2101.

For more information about nursing and allied health services, and medical specialist consultations available at the Phillip Island Health Hub call 5951 2100.