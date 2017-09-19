Paul’s recipe for success

INVERLOCH is serving up success with the local Seniors football team winning its first premiership in 31 years on Saturday and local bakery Paul the Pieman winning a swag of medals in the 2017 Great Aussie Pie Competition, judged last week.

Footy finals time is the perfect time to hop into some great Aussie fare and Paul and Robyn Woods, owners of Paul the Pieman bakery are thrilled to be sharing their award winning pies and sausage rolls with their customers.

While Paul will tell you their good old meat pie is still their biggest seller many of their adventurous customers are keen to try their award winning varieties so this week they will be busy baking the winning recipes and filling their pie cabinets.

If you would like to sample success then head into Paul the Pieman and try the Gold Medal Gourmet Beef Wellington sausage roll and Paul let out the secret ingredient being a good smear of Maggie Beer pate. Paul is pleased with the gold medal and the fact that it came second overall but next year he is up for the challenge and is looking to take that top honour.

For lovers of pies the Silver medal plain mince, Penang Curry Pumpkin and Chicken Parma are all worth a go.

If you want to head back for seconds then the Choc Chilli Beef, Chicken Leek and Minted Lamb are all proving popular.

Paul and Robyn and their dedicated team are on a high this week after their success but they are all back hard at it in the kitchen to keep up with the increasing demand for their award winning delights.

Paul prides himself on the fact that what his customers are served up out of the pie heater is the exact same pie entered in the Aussie competition and they must be doing something right, serving up a grand total of 167,000 pies last year and the way the pies are rushing out the doors this year they may even top that.

“We just try to do our best and we will get the results back this week and we will review these and see how we can improve and do even better next year,” Paul said.

“We try to offer a big variety so there is always something fresh and new for customers to try but of course we keep our favourites and best sellers too to keep our customers happy.”

And their award winning products are all for the meat lovers, Paul and Robyn have come up with some delicious vegetarian pies and generally have five varieties on offer .

As for who comes up with the award winning recipes Paul said he and Robyn are always on the lookout for new ideas.

“In the old days it was basically a matter of throwing the ingredients in a pot and adding a bit of thickener but now with all the reality cooking shows Paul said this has influenced major changes in the industry.

Paul enjoys watching Master Chef and getting ideas from the top chefs and still gets a buzz out of creating new recipes and sharing his passion with his customers.

So after more than 16 years entering the annual Aussie competition Paul and Robyn have lost none of their drive and are already trying to think of ways they can cook up even better pies and sausage rolls.

But when it comes down to it the awards are the icing on the cake for this successful business and the Woods like nothing more than keeping their customers happy.

As for keeping everyone happy Paul is proud to say that son Mitchell enjoys rolling up the sleeves and helped out with this year’s awards and at busy times daughter Rebecca is always willing to lend a hand.