Pear party fun

THE seventh annual Toora Pear Party was a huge hit on Sunday and attracted more than 600 people to the Toora Pear Orchard.

“More people than what I expected came because of the Foster craft market,” organiser Meryl Agars said.

“The weather was a lot better this year and there was definitely more children and families.

“The highlights included the local musicians and because the pears were so terrible this season, the neighbours brought and sold their own apples, plums and pears, with all proceeds going towards the orchard.”

The Lions Club of Toora held a big barbecue to raise money for the Kids with Cancer Foundation Australia.

Ms Agars said stallholders were busy and happy with the turnout.