Posted by brad

Pear party returns full of juice

Pears ready: Leigh and Jeff Unthank with president of Friends of the Toora Heritage Pear Orchard Meryl Agars (right), are looking forward to the Toora Pear Party on March 10.

FRIENDS of the Toora Heritage Pear Orchard Inc are proud to announce the eighth annual Pear Party this Sunday, March 10, from 10am to 4pm at the orchard on Mill Street.

An assortment of entertainment is lined up for the picturesque, four acre orchard comprising some 60 varieties of pears and 110 trees.

“We had about 700 guests attend last year’s pear party,” president of Friends of the Toora Heritage Pear Orchard Meryl Agars said.

“Though this year’s crop is a little down, due to less pollination, we are still expecting a good, healthy crop.”

Music will entertain all day from the Ahern Sound Stage. A variety of stalls, supervised children’s games and activities will delight children, including face painting and circle dancing.

Educational talks will inform people about pruning and grafting, bee keeping and herb and gardening usage tips.

And don’t forget the Pear Party Art Show exhibition held at the Toora Village Studio Gallery.

This year’s art show is the eighth competition and has become a staple of the Labour Day weekend.

For those feeling a bit peckish, don’t forget to take along your own bag and a spare $6 for ‘pick your own pears.’

The Lions Club of Toora is putting on a big barbecue and raising money for much needed cancer research, supporting the Kids With Cancer Foundation.

The orchard was established in 1996 by Toora residents and the Toora Progress Association.

Pear cider is used by Lucinda Estate of Leongatha.

Entry is by donation. For more information contact Meryl on 0428 864 520 or e-mail colmera@skymesh.com.au.