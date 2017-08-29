Peter Pan is coming to Leongatha

PRIMARY and secondary students at Chairo Christian School’s Leongatha campus, together with staff members and families, are excited to be presenting the musical Disney’s Peter Pan Junior this week.

“Our productions are always combined primary and secondary events because they build community and provide opportunities for everyone to use their different gifts as they work together as a school family,” teacher and director Christine Hibma said.

“Each student from Prep to Year 10 will be involved in some way, whether performing on stage or working behind the scenes with lighting, sound, costumes, choreography or props.”

Campus principal Anthony Collier has been impressed by the involvement of so many members of the school community. “Parents have been building sets and making costumes, along with searching through op shops to find the perfect props for Peter Pan,” he said.

Peter Pan Junior is an adventure full of pirates, lost boys, Indians and mermaids.

The set is complete, costumes are coming together and classes have been practising songs.

Mrs Hibma said, “It’s not uncommon to walk around the school and hear songs from Peter Pan being sung by students of all ages.

“Two years ago, when we staged Fiddler on the Roof Junior, a Chairo dad played the role of Tevye to provide some added support for the young cast.

“This year students are playing all of the parts in Peter Pan.”

Students have been attending lunchtime and after school rehearsals, and are now counting the days until the performances in Chairo’s Pioneers Hall in Horn Street, Leongatha on Friday, September 1 at 11.30am and 7.30pm and Saturday, September 2 at 7.30pm.

Everyone in the community is welcome to purchase tickets at the school office and come along to enjoy Disney’s Peter Pan Junior.