Posted by brad

Peter Pan Junior wows

PETER Pan Junior soared onto the stage at Chairo Christian School, Leongatha last week.

Following on from a fabulous dress rehearsal, the students were excited to present the musical to an audience.

Beginning with a matinee on Friday morning, followed by evening shows on Friday and Saturday, the school was thrilled with the number of tickets sold.

After weeks of dedication, the show was a success. Planning for the production began in term one, and all children have shown dedication and pride towards the show since, giving their lunchtimes to bring the performance together.

Teacher Trudy Prue said the school worked hard to ensure all students had a role in the performance. Those who didn’t appear in the cast had their hands full behind the scenes with music, lighting, make up and prop changes.

Ms Prue and volunteer parents teamed up to provide amazing costumes that captured the original story well.

“Everyone has been so excited for the performance; they’ve all worked so hard,” she said.

“Our director Christine Hibma did a fabulous job to bring the show together.”

This is the second musical Chairo Christian School has produced. The students performed Fiddler on the Roof Junior back in 2015. The school aims to put on a musical for the students every second year.