Pets blessed in Leongatha

PET owners gathered at Leongatha’s McIndoe Park for the inaugural Blessing of the Animals on Sunday morning.
Reverend Paul Bauer said event was all about the community’s and God’s love for animals, and the way animals bring so much joy to their loved ones.
A picnic followed the church service, and Rev Bauer decided to add the Blessing of the Animals to the outdoor worship this year.
“This is the first time I have done the blessing publicly. I’ve done blessings at nursing homes previously,” Rev Bauer said.
He called forward pet owners, asked their names and their pet’s names, and then performed the reading.
Pets, photos of pets and stuffed animals were brought to the park to be part of the event.
The guest speaker on the day was local vet Mary Smith.
Ms Smith spoke about being a vet from a Christian’s perspective.
Rev Bauer said all pets were welcome to the event and he was pleased to see new faces coming along to the church picnic.
“We are looking into making the Blessing of the Animals an annual event and hopefully it will be able to grow from there,” he said.

Love for animals: Leongatha’s Geoff Robb and dog Buckley, vet and guest speaker Mary Smith, Phillip Smith and dog Ferdie, Stuart Smith, Judy Robb and Reverend Paul Bauer were all set for the Blessing of the Animals in Leongatha on Sunday morning.

