Phillip Island claim minor premiership

AIDED with a strong wind in the opening term, Phillip Island opened up an early buffer that would never be bested in its clash with Inverloch-Kongwak to decide the minor premiership.

The Bulldogs managed to secure a 23 point advantage at the first break, with Jack and James Taylor breaking an early deadlock with goals midway through the first term. The Sea Eagles were content to head into quarter time down just two goals after going against the strong wind before a late goal from the Bulldogs via Zak Vernon broke the game open.

The Sea Eagles had opportunities to respond in the second term after locking the ball in their half of the ground but inaccuracies in front of goal cost them. Clint McCaughan got Inverloch on the board with their first goal but the side managed to kick just four behinds the rest of the half. Phillip Island poured on another three majors in the term to head into half time with a 33 point advantage.

With the rain coming down in intervals, the Bulldogs were buoyed by the play of Jarred Andreatta in the middle and Hayden Bruce off halfback. James Taylor kicked another two goals for Phillip Island as the Bulldogs got the opening four majors of the quarter to put the game away for good. Corey Casey was a shining light for the Sea Eagles on an otherwise dreary afternoon, winning the tough ball on the inside and laying an abundance of tackles. Kicking into the wind in the last term, IK managed to hold the Bulldogs to just two points, but managed to kick just 1.8 as the game lost its steam in the wet. Phillip Island went on to claim a 36 point victory and with the win, secured the minor premiership. Inverloch-Kongwak, who started the afternoon in top spot, were relegated to fourth heading into finals.

The day was also marked with a special ceremony remembering the life of Samantha Fraser, who lost her life in Cowes recently. More than 1000 participants from both clubs walked to the ground to raise awareness of domestic violence and shared a moment of silence prior to the match.