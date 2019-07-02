Phone ban just doesn’t ring true

Year 10 work experience student, Cody Cox, was put to the sword by the Star during his weeklong stay and asked to do a first person piece on the new school phone ban.

Here is his story:

I AM not one of those young teenagers who are forever on the phone, in fact, I’m probably unusual in that I don’t really care for social media platforms.

That said, the decision to ban phones from school classrooms was of great interest to me.

The reason given for the ban was that it would help stop cyberbullying and would avoid student distraction in the classroom.

What they didn’t take into account is the fact most online bullying doesn’t happen at school, it happens when students go home and disappear into their bedrooms.

I attend Mary MacKillop in Leongatha which already has a strict policy regarding students taking phones into classrooms.

Principal David Leslie said that students at the school respected those rules.

“We require students to put phones away in lockers or bags during class time and we currently allow students to access their phones during breaks,” he said.

“We have strong levels of compliance from students and on the whole our pupils use technology responsibly.”

While my school had the issue under control it’s obvious there are problems with students using phones at other Victorian schools.

I believe a blanket ban isn’t the way to go, it should just be left in the hands of the teachers.

They should educate students about the correct use of mobile phones and particularly about the dangers of cyberbullying.

I asked many of my friends for their views of the ban and it was interesting to see that they were split on the issue.

That indecision was reflected on the Star Facebook pages.

Some of the comments posted included:

“Both teachers and students use their phones or devices during school and classes for a multitude of educational purposes and tasks.”

“The modern classroom and Australian curriculum framework is designed around high use of technology and being online.”

“Times have changed people!”

“Absolutely, there’s no need for them during school hours.”

“Cyberbullying happens outside of school hours nor are phones a distraction.”

“Phones are a key part of our lives in this current generation where this harms it.”

The solution to this shouldn’t be to take the phones off kids who use them in a responsible and respectful manner.

If they abuse the right to have a phone in the pocket, then they lose the privilege to have them and the teachers should crack down on them.

Tough love, not a ban is the answer.