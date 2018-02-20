Posted by brad

Pink Stumps raises $10,000

OUTTRIM Moyarra Kongwak Cricket Club more than doubled its fundraising goal for the McGrath Foundation at its Pink Stumps Day event over the weekend.

The Club raised $10,400 when 105 ladies attended the luncheon event on Saturday.

“The initial aim was to raise $5000. We are overwhelmed by the generosity and support of the local community,” coordinator Amy White said.

“We continue to grow bigger and better and on behalf of the OMK Cricket Club we are so proud to be donating this money to the McGrath Foundation.”

Brent Sinclair Catering put on a two course lunch for the guests while McGrath Foundation Breast Care Nurse Catherine Enter spoke about her work with breast cancer patients at South Gippsland Hospital.

Korumburra resident and breast cancer survivor Tracey Goodwin gave a moving speech about her battle with cancer while raising three children as a single mum.

“Jimmy Kyle from SEJ auctioned off 25 items which contributed to half of the money raised,” Ms White said.

“We managed to raise a huge amount between ticket sales, raffle tickets, spinning wheels and lucky dips. Local businesses gave cash donations and we also had an online fundraising page.”

The Under 16s and A Graders had a chance to hit the Walker Electrical “Hitting Breast Cancer for Six sign” but although no-one came through with the goods, Walker Electrical donated $500 to the cause.

The Pink Stumps Day committee was made up of Annelise VanRooye, Alma Waetford, Heidi Greenwood, Kerryn Gow, Louise McMeekin, Brooke Elford, Ebony Knox and Ms White.

“In three years we have raised over $20,000 and will continue to grow this amount in recognition of those affected by breast cancer especially those in our cricket community,” Ms White said.