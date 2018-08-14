Tuesday, August 14th, 2018 | Posted by

Players floored by new surface

PLAYERS in the Welshpool Basketball Association will get to play on a brand new floor this season, with the stadium at the Welshpool Recreation Reserve receiving a $200,000 facelift this winter.
Madelaine Mason from the basketball association said the new floor will be playable in time for the upcoming season, which starts on Wednesday, September 5.
“We were a little concerned it wouldn’t be finished on time so it is great it will be ready to go at the start of the season, on time in September,” she said.
Ms Mason said the new floor will mean the club can now grow.
“The way the floor was, it was possible one day we would have had to slow down, or even stop. Now, the possibilities for the association are endless,” she said.
“We have had over 200 players for the last couple of seasons, which is huge, so we didn’t want to lose that.”
The project was funded with $100,000 from Sport and Recreation Victoria, $50,000 from the South Gippsland Shire Council and $50,000 combined from the Welshpool Recreation Reserve and basketball association.
The work has included new stumps, bearer and joists, improved plumbing and drainage, new seating, painting inside and out and a new roller door, all completed by TS Constructions.
“It was basically done from scratch,” Ms Mason said.
“The players are very excited and keen for the new season and we already have quite a few new players signed up.”
The Welshpool Basketball Association runs two competitions during the year, one for all ages and abilities from September through to December and a senior competition from February to May.
“We can certainly look at growing that now, maybe adding some extra nights or different competitions, which is not something we could do with the old floor,” Ms Mason said.

Great surface: Madelaine Mason from the Welshpool Basketball Association said players are excited to put the new floor at the basketball stadium to use this season, which starts in September.

