Posted by brad

Plea for relief

SINGLE ISSUE: Ralph Gallagher said council’s rating committee pushed for cheaper farm rates at the expense of other ratepayers.

BUSINESSES are calling for no increase to commercial and industrial rates, with council rates now under review.

Foster Chamber of Commerce and Industry is calling on South Gippsland Shire Council to stand by its decision in March to reject a recommendation by the rates review committee to change the rates.

As part of council’s Proposed 2019-2022 Rating Strategy, the committee called for a farm differential of 65 percent of the general rate – down from 70 percent, with increases for commercial and industrial ratepayers of 110 percent and 120 percent respectively – up from 105 percent.

Those figures were not supported by all committee members.

“If these changes were to be accepted, there would be a significant impact on those businesses with large increases in the amounts individual properties would have to pay,” the chamber’s Phil Rerden said.

“The impacts would be far reaching, given the role retail, industrial and commercial businesses contribute to the economy of our shire.”

The chamber also felt rural residential owners enjoy “rate subsidies” that “are particularly contentious”, and said the rating review committee attempted to classify small acreages as farms to receive rate relief.

Another submitter, Ralph Gallagher was a member of the rating strategy committee. At a council hearing at the Leongatha RSL last Wednesday, he said meetings featured heated exchanges where people pushed for farm rates to be reduced.

Barry Gilbert of Walkerville, another committee member, called for the rural vacant land differential to be reduced from 190 percent to 140 percent.

“It’s tantamount to a rip off,” he said, saying the intention to encourage landowners to build was unrealistic.

Cheryl Denman of Korumburra called for more consideration of waiving rates for people experiencing hardship.

Council will vote on submissions to the rating strategy tomorrow (Wednesday).