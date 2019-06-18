Posted by brad

Plea to ban weed killer

Jessica Harrison, a Wonthaggi-based environmentalist, wants Roundup banned across the shire, not just at places frequented by children.

JESSICA Harrison believes glyphosate-based weed sprays like Roundup will prove to be “the next asbestos”.

The Wonthaggi-based environmentalist was instrumental in pushing Bass Coast Shire Council to phase out the use of Roundup in and around local playgrounds, schools and community gardens.

Now she wants council to go one step further and outlaw the spray’s use altogether.

“Roundup’s used everywhere. It’s up to the councils to take proactive action and to start actively phase it out,” she said.

“It’s really has gone too far now.

“There’ll be people in South Gippsland and wider afield who really want that to happen. It’s up to the council to respond.

“It’s up to people to get petitions going. That’s how we did it in Bass Coast.”

Ms Harrison was the driving force behind a petition of 147 signatures presented to council at its September 21, 2016 meeting, which called for a trial of Bioweed, a non-toxic weed killer, around sites frequented by children.

A total of 45 sites were included in the trial.

In 2018, a recommendation that “Council continue to maintain council managed playgrounds and land abutting childcare facilities without the use of glyphosate-based products” was approved.

A council spokesperson said that as far as the use of Roundup went, “All safety and handling procedures are followed for glyphosate-based products for roadside weed control”.

Ms Harrison said New South Wales councils were already heeding the call of insurers – with one council banning Roundup and another nine considering whether to follow suit.

“It’s up to councils to think about their workers and all the ratepayers who use public facilities,” she said.

“Bureaucracies are there to protect their own interests. That’s what slows things down.

“Victims and people with serious health concerns have to be the ones that bring it out into the open.”

At South Gippsland Shire Council, there seems to be no movement on the issue.

“We still have no altered advice from the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) but council will continue to monitor its recommendations and act accordingly,” council’s Fred Huitema said.

Authority’s backflip

Matt Dunn

A WEED killer deemed safe by a state agency two weeks ago is now under review by that agency.

The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) initially told The Star its use of Roundup would continue, but now DELWP’s thinking seems to have shifted.

“Based on recent developments in the United States of America, DELWP is reviewing the use of glyphosates, including Roundup, across its public land management functions as a matter of precaution,” a spokesperson said.

“The review is limited to internal DELWP usage.”

DELWP takes advice on the product’s safety from the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority, as do local councils.

Victorian Minister for Environment Lily D’Ambrosio said the review would look at “where and how these chemicals are used, making sure they are used safely and exploring if alternative methods can be used instead”.

“We take workplace safety seriously, which is why we have system in place to manage all hazardous substances used within DELWP, including an online chemical management system,” she said.

The use of glyphosate-based weed killers has become a hot-button issue, with a $2 billion (US) lawsuit in America going against Roundup manufacturer Monsanto.

The case centred around claims use of the product was a “substantial factor” in causing a man’s cancer.

The company has now lost three such cases.

In Australia, a cancer-sufferer who used Roundup for 15 years as a gardener, has now taken similar action.

Barrie Woollacott of law firm Slater and Gordon said the law firm has had “a number of enquiries from people suffering significant medical complaints, including lymphoma, who have a reported history of extensive exposure to Roundup”.

“We are waiting to see the results of appeals issued by the manufacturer in both cases of the US litigation process,” he said.

A spokesperson from Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority told The Star Roundup can “continue to be used safely according to label directions”.