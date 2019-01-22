Plea to identify climate threat

Making change: whilst supportive of the plan to develop wet sand fencing on Inverloch’s foreshore, Wonthaggi’s Aileen Vening has called on Bass Coast Shire Council to identify climate change as a real threat.

BASS Coast Shire Council has been urged to acknowledge climate change as a real threat to Inverloch.

Wonthaggi’s Aileen Vening praised council for taking action to battle coastal erosion in Inverloch, but felt the threat of climate change should be more openly discussed.

“We need to accept climate change is a threat to our community and we need to figure out what impacts that threat will have on public health and infrastructure. More storm events are imminent,” she said.

“I believe there are some councillors who have already shown genuine concern.”

By 2100, it is anticipated the new housing lots along Wreck Creek and into Lohr Avenue will be threatened.

Bass Coast is on the lower end of the scale in terms of sea level rise, experiencing three millimetres per year. This is in comparison to the Gulf of Carpentaria, which is around the seven to eight millimetre mark.

The rising sea level has resulted in Inverloch losing 33.5 metres of coastline since 2012. Around 35.6 metres of coastline has been lost around Wreck Creek. The Bunurong Coastal Road is now just six metres away from the eroding edge.

“Quite a bit of coastline was lost last winter,” Ms Vening said.

She was pleased with council’s decision to develop wet sand fencing near Wreck Creek and the Inverloch Surf Life Saving Club.

The project will see two rows of 1.2 metre high fencing installed.

The areas will be renourished with sand, reconstructing the fore dune to 1.5 metres above current beach level and five metres wide. Detailed design of this work is currently underway, with on-ground works to commence in February/March.

“The works have been jointly funded by the Victorian Government’s Protection of Victoria’s Iconic Beaches and Coastline project and council,” council’s manager sustainable environment Deirdre Griepsma said.

Ms Vening said a similar project had been undertaken at Port Fairy with positive results

“The soft engineering seems to work and I hope it does here. It will be interesting,” she said.

South Gippsland Conservation Society president Dave Sutton also said the Port Fairy project returned some success.

“Some sand returned to the beach after a few months. There was an idea to do a hard engineering rock wall, which we know doesn’t work as well. The soft engineering solution has no additional problems and will not impact on aesthetics,” he said.

According to council, the wet sand fencing is quick to install at a low cost and has minimal impact on the environment.

When combined with renourishment, this technique retains considerably more sand than renourishment alone, and encourages vegetation to advance, all helping to rebuild the beach.

The society is also working on a project to tackle climate change.

The Bass Coast Climate Change Resilience Project seeks to investigate the ecological, economic and social values of the Inverloch dune system between Flat Rocks and Venus Bay.

Mr Sutton said discussions were underway with council and the Department of Land, Water, Environment and Planning, and the project was progressing well.